Automated end-to-end testing framework powered by Node.js and using W3C Webdriver (formerly Selenium).
Nightwatch is a complete and integrated solution for end-to-end testing of web applications and websites. It can also be used for Node.js unit and integration testing.
We're delighted to announce that Nightwatch v2.0 is now available in the public NPM channel. Read the what's new docs page for an overview of the new features, improvements, and important changes.
Install with:
npm i nightwatch
$ npm install nightwatch --save-dev
Geckodriver is the WebDriver service used to drive the Mozilla Firefox Browser.
$ npm install geckodriver --save-dev
Chromedriver is the WebDriver service used to drive the Google Chrome Browser.
$ npm install chromedriver --save-dev
or install everything with one line:
$ npm install nightwatch geckodriver chromedriver --save-dev
Nightwatch comes with an
examples folder containing several sample tests.
Below will run a basic test which opens the search engine Ecosia.org, searches for the term "nightwatch", and verifies if the term first result is the Nightwatch.js website.
$ npx nightwatch examples/tests/ecosia.js
Nightwatch uses a WebDriver compatible server to control the browser. WebDriver is a W3C specification and industry standard which provides a platform and HTTP protocol to interact with a browser.
Nightwatch includes support for automatically managing the following services:
selenium-server-standalone-4.x.x.jar can be downloaded from the Selenium releases page: https://selenium-release.storage.googleapis.com/index.html
It's important to note that, while the Selenium Server was required with older Nightwatch versions (
v0.9and prior), starting with version
1.0the Selenium Server is no longer necessary.
Specific WebDriver setup guides can be found on the Docs website. Legacy Selenium drivers setup guides along with debugging instructions can be found on the Wiki.
Examples below are written using Nightwatch 2.0.
element() global api
You can run any of the examples by simply referring to the examples folder like below:
npx nightwatch examples/tests/angularTest.js
The bundled config file which is auto-generated by Nightwatch on the first run (only if one is not already present in the project), contains configuration and examples for running the CucumberJS examples immediately, using the following:
npx nightwatch --env cucumber-js
You can also check out the nightwatch-website-tests repo for example tests against the nightwatchjs.org website.
The tests for Nightwatch are written using Mocha.
$ git clone https://github.com/nightwatchjs/nightwatch.git
$ cd nightwatch
$ npm install
To run the complete test suite:
$ npm test
To check test coverage, run the command:
$ npm run mocha-coverage
and then open the generated coverage/index.html file in your browser.
Nightwatch was initially built by @pineviewlabs - an independent software consultancy based in Oslo, Norway, with help from contributors. In mid 2021, Nightwatch has become a part of the @BrowserStack family and it is being developed further at the BrowserStack Open-source Program Office. Read more on our blog.
We are thankful for everyone who supported Nightwatch on the OpenCollective platform.