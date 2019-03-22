Generates an HTML view of the Nightwatch.js test reports by either parsing the XML files generated by Nightwatch or by using the Nightwatch reporter options.

Compatibility

In version 0.6.4 Nightwatch changed the format of both the generated XML reports and the object the reporter receives after a test run.

Version 0.3.1 is the last version that supports Nightwatch < 0.6.4

For Nightwatch versions < 0.6.4

npm install nightwatch-html-reporter @ 0 . 3 . 1

For all other versions of Nightwatch

npm install nightwatch-html-reporter

Usage

Using Built in Nightwatch reporter

Requires Nightwatch >= 0.5.32.

var HtmlReporter = require ( 'nightwatch-html-reporter' ); var reporter = new HtmlReporter({ openBrowser : true , reportsDirectory : __dirname + '/reports' }); module .exports = { reporter : reporter.fn };

Using Command Line

Assumes you have installed globally

$ nightwatch-html-reporter -d ~/myProject/tests/nightwatch/reports

Using Nightwatch --reporter option

Create a file beside nightwatch/globals.js that is called something similar to html-reporter.js with the contents

var HtmlReporter = require ( 'nightwatch-html-reporter' ); var reporter = new HtmlReporter({ openBrowser : true , reportsDirectory : __dirname + '/reports/' }); module .exports = { write : function ( results, options, done ) { reporter.fn(results, done); } };

then use the --reporter option like ./nightwatch --reporter ./html-reporter.js

Options

{ customTheme : 'relative/path/to/theme.pug' , hideSuccess : false , openBrowser : true , relativeScreenshots : false reportsDirectory : __dirname + '/reports' , reportFilename : 'generatedReport.html' , separateReportPerSuite : false , themeName : 'default' , uniqueFilename : false , }

CLI usage

nightwatch-html-reporter -d <reports-directory> [--theme (default: 'default' )] [--output (default:generatedReport.html)]

Options : -d, --report-dir Directory where nightwatch reports are stored. [required] -t, --theme Name of theme to use. Should match a directory in lib/themes. [default: "default" ] -o, --output Filename to use when saving the generated report. [default: "generatedReport.html" ] -u, --unique-filename Appends a timestamp to the end of the generated report filename. [default: false ] -p, --prepend-filename Prepend filename to the package name in the report. Helps distinguish between multiple runs/diff browser/same test [default: false ] -r, --relative-screenshots Convert screenshot paths from absolute to relative to output file. [default: false ] -b, --browser If true generated report will be opened in the browser. [default: true ] -c, --compact Hides success cases and only shows error cases. -l, --log-level Sets what is logged to the console. 0 - all, 1 - info, 2 - warn, 3 - error [default: 1 ] --customTheme Relative path to custom theme. When this is given, `themeName` will be ignored. --save-nightwatch-report Debug : A filename we use to save the report object passed to us by nightwatch. --save-xml-report Debug : A filename we use to save the parsed XML object from XML reports.

Available Themes

You can see examples of all of the available themes below. You can also create your own theme by copying an existing theme directory and editing the styles.css file. If you want to also change the structure of the html generated you can edit/copy lib/themes/default/report.pug which contains the markup for the majority of themes.

Theme options that are available on command line and in the options block:

Example Reports

Default Theme (default)

Cover Theme (cover)

Compact Theme (compact)

Default-Gray Theme (default-gray)

Compact-Gray Theme (compact-gray)

License

