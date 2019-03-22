openbase logo
nhr

nightwatch-html-reporter

by James Smith
2.0.6 (see all)

Generates an HTML view of the Nightwatch.js test reports by either parsing the XML files generated by Nightwatch or by using the Nightwatch reporter options.

Readme

nightwatch-html-reporter

Compatibility

In version 0.6.4 Nightwatch changed the format of both the generated XML reports and the object the reporter receives after a test run.

Version 0.3.1 is the last version that supports Nightwatch < 0.6.4

For Nightwatch versions < 0.6.4

npm install nightwatch-html-reporter@0.3.1

For all other versions of Nightwatch

npm install nightwatch-html-reporter

Usage

Using Built in Nightwatch reporter

Requires Nightwatch >= 0.5.32.

/* In nightwatch/globals.js */
var HtmlReporter = require('nightwatch-html-reporter');
var reporter = new HtmlReporter({
    openBrowser: true,
    reportsDirectory: __dirname + '/reports'
});
module.exports = {
    reporter: reporter.fn
};

Using Command Line

Assumes you have installed globally

$ nightwatch-html-reporter -d ~/myProject/tests/nightwatch/reports

Using Nightwatch --reporter option

Create a file beside nightwatch/globals.js that is called something similar to html-reporter.js with the contents

var HtmlReporter = require('nightwatch-html-reporter');
/* Same options as when using the built in nightwatch reporter option */
var reporter = new HtmlReporter({
  openBrowser: true,
  reportsDirectory: __dirname + '/reports/'
});

module.exports = {
  write : function(results, options, done) {
    reporter.fn(results, done);
  }
};

then use the --reporter option like ./nightwatch --reporter ./html-reporter.js

Options

{
        /* String. Relative path to custom theme. When this is given, `themeName` will be ignored. */
    customTheme: 'relative/path/to/theme.pug',

    /* Boolean. If true, then only errors will be shown in the report. */
    hideSuccess: false,
    
    /* Boolean. If true, the generated html will be opened in your browser after the test run. */
    openBrowser: true,

        /* Boolean. If true, we convert screenshot paths from absolute paths 
        to relative to output file. */
    relativeScreenshots: false
    
    /* String. The directory you've set nightwatch to store your reports.
        On the CLI this determines where we read reports from, but on this
        interface it determines where the generated report will be saved. */
    reportsDirectory: __dirname + '/reports',

    /* String. The filename that the html report will be saved as. */
    reportFilename: 'generatedReport.html',
    
    /* Boolean. If true, we append the last suite name to the report filename. */
    separateReportPerSuite: false,  
    
    /* String. The theme that will be used to generate the html report.
        This should match a directory under the lib/themes directory. */
    themeName: 'default',
    
    /* Boolean. If true, we ensure the generated report filename
        is unique by appending a timestamp to the end. */
    uniqueFilename: false,
}

CLI usage

nightwatch-html-reporter -d <reports-directory> [--theme (default:'default')] [--output (default:generatedReport.html)]

Options:
-d, --report-dir            Directory where nightwatch reports are stored. [required]
-t, --theme                 Name of theme to use.  Should match a directory in lib/themes. [default: "default"]
-o, --output                Filename to use when saving the generated report. [default: "generatedReport.html"]
-u, --unique-filename       Appends a timestamp to the end of the generated report filename. [default: false]
-p, --prepend-filename      Prepend filename to the package name in the report.  Helps distinguish between multiple runs/diff browser/same test [default: false]
-r, --relative-screenshots  Convert screenshot paths from absolute to relative to output file. [default: false]
-b, --browser               If true generated report will be opened in the browser. [default: true]
-c, --compact               Hides success cases and only shows error cases.
-l, --log-level             Sets what is logged to the console. 0 - all, 1 - info, 2 - warn, 3 - error [default: 1]
--customTheme                               Relative path to custom theme. When this is given, `themeName` will be ignored.
--save-nightwatch-report    Debug: A filename we use to save the report object passed to us by nightwatch.
--save-xml-report           Debug: A filename we use to save the parsed XML object from XML reports.

Available Themes

You can see examples of all of the available themes below. You can also create your own theme by copying an existing theme directory and editing the styles.css file. If you want to also change the structure of the html generated you can edit/copy lib/themes/default/report.pug which contains the markup for the majority of themes.

Theme options that are available on command line and in the options block:

  • default
  • default-gray
  • compact
  • compact-gray
  • cover
  • outlook

Example Reports

Default Theme (default)

ScreenShot

Cover Theme (cover)

ScreenShot

ScreenShot

Compact Theme (compact)

ScreenShot

Default-Gray Theme (default-gray)

ScreenShot

Compact-Gray Theme (compact-gray)

ScreenShot

License

Copyright (c) 2014 James Smith Licensed under the MIT license.

