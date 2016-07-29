openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nh

nightwatch-helpers

by Evan You
1.2.0 (see all)

custom assertions and commands for easier nightwatch tests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

628

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nightwatch-helpers

Custom assertions and commands for easier Nightwatch tests.

Usage

npm install nightwatch-helpers --save-dev

In your Nightwatch config:

{
  "custom_commands_path": ["node_modules/nightwatch-helpers/commands"],
  "custom_assertions_path": ["node_modules/nightwatch-helpers/assertions"]
}

What's Included

Assertions

  • count(selector, count)

  • attributePresent(selector, attr)

  • evaluate(fn, [args], [message])

  • checked(selector, expected)

  • focused(selector, expected)

  • hasHTML(selector, html)

  • notVisible(selector)

Commands

  • dblClick(selector)

  • waitFor(duration)

  • trigger(selector, event, [keyCode])

  • enterValue(selector, value)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial