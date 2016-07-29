Custom assertions and commands for easier Nightwatch tests.
npm install nightwatch-helpers --save-dev
In your Nightwatch config:
{
"custom_commands_path": ["node_modules/nightwatch-helpers/commands"],
"custom_assertions_path": ["node_modules/nightwatch-helpers/assertions"]
}
count(selector, count)
attributePresent(selector, attr)
evaluate(fn, [args], [message])
checked(selector, expected)
focused(selector, expected)
hasHTML(selector, html)
notVisible(selector)
dblClick(selector)
waitFor(duration)
trigger(selector, event, [keyCode])
enterValue(selector, value)