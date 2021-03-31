These are some commands and assertion I use when I'm testing with nightwatch.js and selenium.
You can install it using npm:
npm install nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions --save-dev
Then, open the nightwatch.json file in your editor (or create it if it doesn't exist) and edit the
custom_commands_path and
custom_assertions_path keys so they look like this:
{
... //your config
"custom_commands_path" : "node_modules/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions/js/commands",
"custom_assertions_path" : "node_modules/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions/js/assertions",
... //your config again
}
Now you should be able to use these commands/assertions when you call
nightwatch --test.
Go into your
tests folder (or where your nightwatch.json is) and do:
git clone https://github.com/maxgalbu/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions.git
Download the zipped repository here and extract it wherever you want
You then need to open your nightwatch.json and edit
custom_commands_path and
custom_assertions_path according to where you cloned or extracted the repository.
See Contributing.md.
See the docs folder