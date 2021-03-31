Nightwatch custom commands and assertions

These are some commands and assertion I use when I'm testing with nightwatch.js and selenium.

How to use these things?

You can install it using npm:

npm install nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions --save-dev

Then, open the nightwatch.json file in your editor (or create it if it doesn't exist) and edit the custom_commands_path and custom_assertions_path keys so they look like this:

{ ... "custom_commands_path" : "node_modules/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions/js/commands" , "custom_assertions_path" : "node_modules/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions/js/assertions" , ... }

Now you should be able to use these commands/assertions when you call nightwatch --test .

Alternative ways of installing

Go into your tests folder (or where your nightwatch.json is) and do: git clone https://github.com/maxgalbu/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions.git

Download the zipped repository here and extract it wherever you want

You then need to open your nightwatch.json and edit custom_commands_path and custom_assertions_path according to where you cloned or extracted the repository.

Contributing

See Contributing.md.

List of commands

See the docs folder