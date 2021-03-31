openbase logo
ncc

nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions

by Massimo Galbusera
1.1.1 (see all)

Nightwatch.js custom commands and assertions

npm
GitHub
Readme

Nightwatch custom commands and assertions

Build Status npm version

These are some commands and assertion I use when I'm testing with nightwatch.js and selenium.

How to use these things?

You can install it using npm:

npm install nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions --save-dev

Then, open the nightwatch.json file in your editor (or create it if it doesn't exist) and edit the custom_commands_path and custom_assertions_path keys so they look like this:

{
    ... //your config
    
    "custom_commands_path" : "node_modules/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions/js/commands",
    "custom_assertions_path" : "node_modules/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions/js/assertions",
    
    ... //your config again
}

Now you should be able to use these commands/assertions when you call nightwatch --test.

Alternative ways of installing

  • Go into your tests folder (or where your nightwatch.json is) and do:

    git clone https://github.com/maxgalbu/nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions.git

  • Download the zipped repository here and extract it wherever you want

You then need to open your nightwatch.json and edit custom_commands_path and custom_assertions_path according to where you cloned or extracted the repository.

Contributing

See Contributing.md.

List of commands

See the docs folder

