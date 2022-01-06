openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
na

nightwatch-api

by Igor Bari
3.0.2 (see all)

Cross-runner API for Nightwatch.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Cross-runner API for Nightwatch.js

npm version Build Status Coverage Status npm github

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Martin Oppitz43 Ratings0 Reviews
November 16, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial