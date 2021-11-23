Nightwatch.js utility assertion for accessibility testing with aXe.
npm install --only=production --save nightwatch-accessibility
Update your nightwatch config:
{
custom_commands_path: ["./node_modules/nightwatch-accessibility/commands"],
custom_assertions_path: ["./node_modules/nightwatch-accessibility/assertions"]
}
Use in your tests:
module.exports = {
'Test': function (browser) {
browser
.initAccessibility()
.assert.accessibility('#app', {
verbose: true,
rules: {
'color-contrast': { enabled: false }
}
})
.end()
}
}
browser.initAccessibility()
Injects the
aXe library into the current test page.
browser.assert.accessibility(context, options)
Analyzes the defined
context against applied
aXe rules
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
context
String
'html'
|aXe Context Parameter
options
Object
null
|aXe Options Parameter
In addition to the standard
options:
options.verbose set to
true will log all successful
aXe tests.
options.timeout configures the nightwatch timeout, default value is
500 milliseconds
