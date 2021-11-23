Nightwatch Accessibility

Nightwatch.js utility assertion for accessibility testing with aXe.

Install

npm install --only=production --save nightwatch-accessibility

Usage

Update your nightwatch config:

{ custom_commands_path : [ "./node_modules/nightwatch-accessibility/commands" ], custom_assertions_path : [ "./node_modules/nightwatch-accessibility/assertions" ] }

Use in your tests:

module .exports = { 'Test' : function ( browser ) { browser .initAccessibility() .assert.accessibility( '#app' , { verbose : true , rules : { 'color-contrast' : { enabled : false } } }) .end() } }

API

Injects the aXe library into the current test page.

Analyzes the defined context against applied aXe rules

Name Type Default Description context String 'html' aXe Context Parameter options Object null aXe Options Parameter

In addition to the standard options :