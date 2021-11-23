openbase logo
nightwatch-accessibility

by Ahmad Nassri
1.11.3 (see all)

Nightwatch.js utility assertion for accessibility testing with aXe

Overview

1.6K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Nightwatch Accessibility

Nightwatch.js utility assertion for accessibility testing with aXe.

license release super linter test semantic

Install

npm install --only=production --save nightwatch-accessibility

Usage

Update your nightwatch config:

{
  custom_commands_path: ["./node_modules/nightwatch-accessibility/commands"],
  custom_assertions_path: ["./node_modules/nightwatch-accessibility/assertions"]
}

Use in your tests:

module.exports = {
  'Test': function (browser) {
    browser
      .initAccessibility()
      .assert.accessibility('#app', {
        verbose: true,
        rules: {
          'color-contrast': { enabled: false }
        }
      })
      .end()
  }
}

API

browser.initAccessibility()

Injects the aXe library into the current test page.

browser.assert.accessibility(context, options)

Analyzes the defined context against applied aXe rules

NameTypeDefaultDescription
contextString'html'aXe Context Parameter
optionsObjectnullaXe Options Parameter

In addition to the standard options:

  • options.verbose set to true will log all successful aXe tests.

  • options.timeout configures the nightwatch timeout, default value is 500 milliseconds

Author: Ahmad Nassri • Twitter: @AhmadNassri

