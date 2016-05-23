openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nwm

nightmare-window-manager

by Ross Hinkley
0.2.2 (see all)

add window management to your Nightmare scripts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

115

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nightmare-window-manager

Add window management to your Nightmare scripts.

Usage

Simply require the library:

var Nightmare = require('nightmare')
require('nightmare-window-manager')(Nightmare)

... and then enable the window manager with .windowManager(). It should be the first call in your Nightmare chain.

.windowManager()

Sets up window management.

.windows()

Gets a listing of the windows currently open under the Nightmare instance.

.waitWindowLoad()

Waits for all of the windows to no longer be in a loading state.

.currentWindow()

Gets the current window.

.closeWindow(windowId)

Closes the window specified by the window ID. If the current window is the one being closed, the first non-closed window is set as focused. WARNING: do not close the ID 1 as that will dispose the Nightmare plumbing.

focusWindow(windowId)

Sets the given window ID as focused.

evaluateWindow(fn[, arg1, arg2, ...])

Invokes fn on the currently selected window with the arguments supplied. All of the arguments are optional. On completion, it returns the return value of fn, same as Nightmare's .evaluate().

Example

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-window-manager')(Nightmare);
var nightmare = Nightmare();
nightmare
    .windowManager()
    .goto(url)
    .click('#something_opens_a_window')
    .waitWindowLoad()
    .currentWindow()
    .then(function(window){
          //window contains useful information about the newly-opened window,
          //including the window ID
          console.dir(window)
    });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial