nwa

nightmare-webrequest-addon

by Kyungwook, Park
1.0.2

📦 Add webRequest APIs to NIghtmare

Overview

Readme

nightmare-webrequest-addon

js-standard-style npm version travis-ci

The webRequest API set allows to intercept and modify contents of a request at various stages of its lifetime. (from https://github.com/electron/electron/blob/master/docs/api/session.md#seswebrequest)

This is the wrapper of Electron API session.webRequest.

Install

npm install --save nightmare-webrequest-addon

Usage

nightmare.onBeforeRequest([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details, callback) when a request is about to occur.

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • uploadData Array (optional)
  • callback Function

The uploadData is an array of data objects:

  • data Object
    • bytes Buffer - Content being sent.
    • file String - Path of file being uploaded.

The callback has to be called with an response object:

  • response Object
    • cancel Boolean (optional)
    • redirectURL String (optional) - The original request is prevented from being sent or completed, and is instead redirected to the given URL.

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeRequest', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • uploadData Array (optional)

See the example.

nightmare.onBeforeSendHeaders([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details, callback) before sending an HTTP request, once the request headers are available. This may occur after a TCP connection is made to the server, but before any http data is sent.

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • requestHeaders Object
  • callback Function

The callback has to be called with an response object:

  • response Object
    • cancel Boolean (optional)
    • requestHeaders Object (optional) - When provided, request will be made with these headers.

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeSendHeaders', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • requestHeaders Object

See the example.

nightmare.onSendHeaders([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) just before a request is going to be sent to the server, modifications of previous onBeforeSendHeaders response are visible by the time this listener is fired.

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • requestHeaders Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeSendHeaders', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • requestHeaders Object

See the example.

nightmare.onHeadersReceived([filter,]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details, callback) when HTTP response headers of a request have been received.

  • details Object
    • id String
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • statusLine String
    • statusCode Integer
    • responseHeaders Object
  • callback Function

The callback has to be called with an response object:

  • response Object
    • cancel Boolean
    • responseHeaders Object (optional) - When provided, the server is assumed to have responded with these headers.
    • statusLine String (optional) - Should be provided when overriding responseHeaders to change header status otherwise original response header's status will be used.

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onHeadersReceived', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id String
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • statusLine String
    • statusCode Integer
    • responseHeaders Object

See the example.

nightmare.onResponseStarted([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when first byte of the response body is received. For HTTP requests, this means that the status line and response headers are available.

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • responseHeaders Object
    • fromCache Boolean - Indicates whether the response was fetched from disk cache.
    • statusCode Integer
    • statusLine String

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onResponseStarted', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • responseHeaders Object
    • fromCache Boolean - Indicates whether the response was fetched from disk cache.
    • statusCode Integer
    • statusLine String

See the example.

nightmare.onBeforeRedirect([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when a server initiated redirect is about to occur.

  • details Object
    • id String
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • redirectURL String
    • statusCode Integer
    • ip String (optional) - The server IP address that the request was actually sent to.
    • fromCache Boolean
    • responseHeaders Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeRedirect', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id String
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • redirectURL String
    • statusCode Integer
    • ip String (optional) - The server IP address that the request was actually sent to.
    • fromCache Boolean
    • responseHeaders Object

See the example.

nightmare.onCompleted([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when a request is completed.

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • responseHeaders Object
    • fromCache Boolean
    • statusCode Integer
    • statusLine String

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onCompleted', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • responseHeaders Object
    • fromCache Boolean
    • statusCode Integer
    • statusLine String

See the example.

nightmare.onErrorOccurred([filter, ]listener)

  • filter Object
  • listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when an error occurs.

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • fromCache Boolean
    • error String - The error description.

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onErrorOccurred', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

  • details Object
    • id Integer
    • url String
    • method String
    • resourceType String
    • timestamp Double
    • fromCache Boolean
    • error String - The error description.

See the example.

Thanks to @rosshinkley

This module is heavily inspired by nightmare-load-filter

License

MIT

