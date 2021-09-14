The
webRequestAPI set allows to intercept and modify contents of a request at various stages of its lifetime. (from https://github.com/electron/electron/blob/master/docs/api/session.md#seswebrequest)
This is the wrapper of Electron API
session.webRequest.
npm install --save nightmare-webrequest-addon
nightmare.onBeforeRequest([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details, callback) when a request
is about to occur.
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
uploadData Array (optional)
callback Function
uploadData is an array of
data objects:
data Object
bytes Buffer - Content being sent.
file String - Path of file being uploaded.
callback has to be called with an
response object:
response Object
cancel Boolean (optional)
redirectURL String (optional) - The original request is prevented from
being sent or completed, and is instead redirected to the given URL.
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onBeforeRequest', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
uploadData Array (optional)
See the example.
nightmare.onBeforeSendHeaders([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details, callback) before sending
an HTTP request, once the request headers are available. This may occur after a
TCP connection is made to the server, but before any http data is sent.
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
requestHeaders Object
callback Function
callback has to be called with an
response object:
response Object
cancel Boolean (optional)
requestHeaders Object (optional) - When provided, request will be made
with these headers.
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onBeforeSendHeaders', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
requestHeaders Object
See the example.
nightmare.onSendHeaders([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details) just before a request is
going to be sent to the server, modifications of previous
onBeforeSendHeaders
response are visible by the time this listener is fired.
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
requestHeaders Object
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onBeforeSendHeaders', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
requestHeaders Object
See the example.
nightmare.onHeadersReceived([filter,]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details, callback) when HTTP
response headers of a request have been received.
details Object
id String
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
statusLine String
statusCode Integer
responseHeaders Object
callback Function
callback has to be called with an
response object:
response Object
cancel Boolean
responseHeaders Object (optional) - When provided, the server is assumed
to have responded with these headers.
statusLine String (optional) - Should be provided when overriding
responseHeaders to change header status otherwise original response
header's status will be used.
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onHeadersReceived', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id String
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
statusLine String
statusCode Integer
responseHeaders Object
See the example.
nightmare.onResponseStarted([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details) when first byte of the
response body is received. For HTTP requests, this means that the status line
and response headers are available.
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
responseHeaders Object
fromCache Boolean - Indicates whether the response was fetched from disk
cache.
statusCode Integer
statusLine String
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onResponseStarted', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
responseHeaders Object
fromCache Boolean - Indicates whether the response was fetched from disk
cache.
statusCode Integer
statusLine String
See the example.
nightmare.onBeforeRedirect([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details) when a server initiated
redirect is about to occur.
details Object
id String
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
redirectURL String
statusCode Integer
ip String (optional) - The server IP address that the request was
actually sent to.
fromCache Boolean
responseHeaders Object
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onBeforeRedirect', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id String
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
redirectURL String
statusCode Integer
ip String (optional) - The server IP address that the request was
actually sent to.
fromCache Boolean
responseHeaders Object
See the example.
nightmare.onCompleted([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details) when a request is
completed.
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
responseHeaders Object
fromCache Boolean
statusCode Integer
statusLine String
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onCompleted', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
responseHeaders Object
fromCache Boolean
statusCode Integer
statusLine String
See the example.
nightmare.onErrorOccurred([filter, ]listener)
filter Object
listener Function
listener will be called with
listener(details) when an error occurs.
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
fromCache Boolean
error String - The error description.
Note:
listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of
listener
If you want to use
details Object in the nodeJS-side, use
nightmare.on('onErrorOccurred', callback)
callback has to be called with an
details object:
details Object
id Integer
url String
method String
resourceType String
timestamp Double
fromCache Boolean
error String - The error description.
See the example.
This module is heavily inspired by nightmare-load-filter
MIT