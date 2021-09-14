The webRequest API set allows to intercept and modify contents of a request at various stages of its lifetime. (from https://github.com/electron/electron/blob/master/docs/api/session.md#seswebrequest)

This is the wrapper of Electron API session.webRequest .

Install

npm install --save nightmare-webrequest-addon

Usage

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details, callback) when a request is about to occur.

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double uploadData Array (optional)

Object callback Function

The uploadData is an array of data objects:

data Object bytes Buffer - Content being sent. file String - Path of file being uploaded.

Object

The callback has to be called with an response object:

response Object cancel Boolean (optional) redirectURL String (optional) - The original request is prevented from being sent or completed, and is instead redirected to the given URL.

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeRequest', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double uploadData Array (optional)

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details, callback) before sending an HTTP request, once the request headers are available. This may occur after a TCP connection is made to the server, but before any http data is sent.

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double requestHeaders Object

Object callback Function

The callback has to be called with an response object:

response Object cancel Boolean (optional) requestHeaders Object (optional) - When provided, request will be made with these headers.

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeSendHeaders', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double requestHeaders Object

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) just before a request is going to be sent to the server, modifications of previous onBeforeSendHeaders response are visible by the time this listener is fired.

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double requestHeaders Object

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeSendHeaders', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double requestHeaders Object

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details, callback) when HTTP response headers of a request have been received.

details Object id String url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double statusLine String statusCode Integer responseHeaders Object

Object callback Function

The callback has to be called with an response object:

response Object cancel Boolean responseHeaders Object (optional) - When provided, the server is assumed to have responded with these headers. statusLine String (optional) - Should be provided when overriding responseHeaders to change header status otherwise original response header's status will be used.

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onHeadersReceived', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id String url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double statusLine String statusCode Integer responseHeaders Object

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when first byte of the response body is received. For HTTP requests, this means that the status line and response headers are available.

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double responseHeaders Object fromCache Boolean - Indicates whether the response was fetched from disk cache. statusCode Integer statusLine String

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onResponseStarted', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double responseHeaders Object fromCache Boolean - Indicates whether the response was fetched from disk cache. statusCode Integer statusLine String

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when a server initiated redirect is about to occur.

details Object id String url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double redirectURL String statusCode Integer ip String (optional) - The server IP address that the request was actually sent to. fromCache Boolean responseHeaders Object

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onBeforeRedirect', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id String url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double redirectURL String statusCode Integer ip String (optional) - The server IP address that the request was actually sent to. fromCache Boolean responseHeaders Object

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when a request is completed.

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double responseHeaders Object fromCache Boolean statusCode Integer statusLine String

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onCompleted', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double responseHeaders Object fromCache Boolean statusCode Integer statusLine String

Object

See the example.

filter Object

Object listener Function

The listener will be called with listener(details) when an error occurs.

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double fromCache Boolean error String - The error description.

Object

Note: listener is Electron-side context, cannot access any variable/function outside of listener

If you want to use details Object in the nodeJS-side, use nightmare.on('onErrorOccurred', callback)

The callback has to be called with an details object:

details Object id Integer url String method String resourceType String timestamp Double fromCache Boolean error String - The error description.

Object

See the example.

This module is heavily inspired by nightmare-load-filter

License

MIT