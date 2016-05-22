openbase logo
nu

nightmare-upload

by Ross Hinkley
0.1.1 (see all)

upload files using NightmareJS

Readme

nightmare-upload

Grants the ability to add files to file inputs for Nightmare 2.x, just like the good ol' days of Nightmare 1.x.

Usage

Require the library, passing Nightmare as a reference to add the plugin actions:

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-upload')(Nightmare);

.upload(selector, files)

Specify the files to add to a selector file input. The files parameter can be a single string (for a single file) or an array of strings (for multiple files).

Important note about setting file upload inputs

This plugin will not work if the Chromium devtools panel is open as Chromium allows only one attachment to the debugger at a time.

Example

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-upload')(Nightmare);
var nightmare = Nightmare();
nightmare
 .goto('http://some-url.tld')
 .upload('#some_file_input', '/path/to/my/upload.ext')
 .click('#button_that_submits_form_for_upload')
 ...

References/Credits

