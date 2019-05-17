An experimental Nightmare plugin for triggering true mouse events in the browser (instead of simulated ones as Nightmare currently does).

Example usage:

const Nightmare = require ( 'nightmare' ); const realMouse = require ( 'nightmare-real-mouse' ); realMouse(Nightmare); nightmare .goto( 'http://yahoo.com' ) .type( 'form[action*="/search"] [name=p]' , 'github nightmare' ) .realClick( 'form[action*="/search"] [type=submit]' ) .wait( '#main' ) .evaluate( function ( ) { return document .querySelector( '#main .searchCenterMiddle li a' ).href }) .end() .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .error( 'Search failed:' , error); });

Installation

Install from NPM!

npm install nightmare-real-mouse

And then use in your Nightmare scripts:

const Nightmare = require ( 'nightmare' ); require ( 'nightmare-real-mouse' )(Nightmare);

API

The plugin provides three methods that are alternatives to those built into Nightmare:

Click on the element with the specified selector . Note that, because this is a real mouse event, the click won’t actually happen directly on the specified element if it is obscured by some other element (instead, it will happen on the element that is visually "in front").

The actual location of the click can be specified with the second argument, position , which should be an object with x and y properties that are numbers. They represent offsets from the top/left corner of the element specified by selector . If unspecified, the position will be the center of the element.

Issuing two realClick() calls within 300ms of each other on the same element will additionally trigger a dblclick event.

Example:

Nightmare() .goto( 'https://google.com' ) .realClick( 'input[value*="Lucky"]' , { x : 1 , y : 1 }) .then( () => console .log( 'Clicked “I’m Feeling Lucky!”' ));

Fires mouseover and mouseenter events on the given selector . This will also fire the relevant mouseout and mouseleave events on elements that the mouse was previously over, if any.

Like realClick() , the optional position argument is an object with x and y properties specifying the location of the event inside the element. If unspecified, the location will be the center of the element.

Fires the mousedown event on the given selector . It will also cause mouseover and mouseenter events on the element and mouseout and mouseleave events on whatever element the mouse was over if the mouse is not already over the element.

Like realClick() , the optional position argument is an object with x and y properties specifying the location of the event inside the element. If unspecified, the location will be the center of the element.

License