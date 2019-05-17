An experimental Nightmare plugin for triggering true mouse events in the browser (instead of simulated ones as Nightmare currently does).
Example usage:
const Nightmare = require('nightmare');
const realMouse = require('nightmare-real-mouse');
// add the plugin
realMouse(Nightmare);
nightmare
.goto('http://yahoo.com')
.type('form[action*="/search"] [name=p]', 'github nightmare')
// use realClick() instead of click()
.realClick('form[action*="/search"] [type=submit]')
.wait('#main')
.evaluate(function () {
return document.querySelector('#main .searchCenterMiddle li a').href
})
.end()
.then(function (result) {
console.log(result)
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.error('Search failed:', error);
});
Install from NPM!
npm install nightmare-real-mouse
And then use in your Nightmare scripts:
const Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-real-mouse')(Nightmare);
The plugin provides three methods that are alternatives to those built into Nightmare:
Click on the element with the specified
selector. Note that, because this is a real mouse event, the click won’t actually happen directly on the specified element if it is obscured by some other element (instead, it will happen on the element that is visually "in front").
The actual location of the click can be specified with the second argument,
position, which should be an object with
x and
y properties that are numbers. They represent offsets from the top/left corner of the element specified by
selector. If unspecified, the position will be the center of the element.
Issuing two
realClick() calls within 300ms of each other on the same element will additionally trigger a
dblclick event.
Example:
// Click the top-left corner of the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button on Google
Nightmare()
.goto('https://google.com')
.realClick('input[value*="Lucky"]', {x: 1, y: 1})
.then(() => console.log('Clicked “I’m Feeling Lucky!”'));
Fires
mouseover and
mouseenter events on the given
selector. This will also fire the relevant
mouseout and
mouseleave events on elements that the mouse was previously over, if any.
Like
realClick(), the optional
position argument is an object with
x and
y properties specifying the location of the event inside the element. If unspecified, the location will be the center of the element.
Fires the
mousedown event on the given
selector. It will also cause
mouseover and
mouseenter events on the element and
mouseout and
mouseleave events on whatever element the mouse was over if the mouse is not already over the element.
Like
realClick(), the optional
position argument is an object with
x and
y properties specifying the location of the event inside the element. If unspecified, the location will be the center of the element.
Nightmare-real-mouse is open source software. It is (c) 2016 Rob Brackett and licensed under
the BSD license. The full license text is in the
LICENSE file.