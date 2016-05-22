openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nlf

nightmare-load-filter

by Ross Hinkley
0.2.0 (see all)

Filter requests in NightmareJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nightmare-load-filter

Add pre-load content filtering to your Nightmare scripts.

Usage

Require the library and pass the Nightmare library as a reference to attach the plugin actions:

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-load-filter')(Nightmare);

.filter(filter, fn)

Adds a prerequest call to fn filtered to the URLs specified in filter. The fn parameter must be a function that accepts details and a callback. When complete, the callback must specify a response object, even if it is empty. Note that filter is of the same form and works in the same way that the Electron filter does. See the onBeforeRequest documentation in the Electron documentation for more information.

Example

yield nightmare
  .filter({
    urls:[
      'http://example.com'
    ]
  }, function(details, cb){
    //cancel a specific file
    return cb({cancel: (details.url === 'http://example.com/some-resource.js')});
  })
  .goto('http://example.com');

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial