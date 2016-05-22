Add pre-load content filtering to your Nightmare scripts.

Usage

Require the library and pass the Nightmare library as a reference to attach the plugin actions:

var Nightmare = require ( 'nightmare' ); require ( 'nightmare-load-filter' )(Nightmare);

Adds a prerequest call to fn filtered to the URLs specified in filter . The fn parameter must be a function that accepts details and a callback. When complete, the callback must specify a response object, even if it is empty. Note that filter is of the same form and works in the same way that the Electron filter does. See the onBeforeRequest documentation in the Electron documentation for more information.

Example