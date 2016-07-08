openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nid

nightmare-inline-download

by Ross Hinkley
0.2.2 (see all)

Add inline download management to NightmareJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nightmare-inline-download

Add inline download management to your Nightmare scripts.

Important Note

If you need to manage multiple downloads at the same time or want downloads to be processed in the background, check out the Nightmare download manager.

Usage

Require the library: and pass the Nightmare library as a reference to attach the plugin actions:

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-inline-download')(Nightmare);

... and that's it. You should now be able to handle downloads.

.download([path|action])

Allows for downloads to be saved to a custom location or cancelled. The possible values for action are 'cancel', 'continue' for default behavior, or a file path (file name and extension inclusive) to save the download to an alternative location. If yielded upon, .download() returns a hash of download information:

  • filename: the filename the server sent.
  • mimetype: the mimetype of the download.
  • receivedBytes: the number of bytes received for a download.
  • totalBytes: the number of bytes to expect if Content-length is set as a header.
  • url: the address of where the download is being sent from.
  • path: specifies the save path for the download.
  • state: the state of the download. At yield, state can be 'cancelled', 'interrupted', or 'completed'.

Additional Nightmare Options

ignoreDownloads

Defines whether or not all downloads should be ignored.

maxDownloadRequestWait

Sets the maximum time for the client to anticipate a .download() call. If the call is not made, the download is automatically cancelled.

paths.downloads

Sets the Electron path for where downloads are saved.

Example

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-inline-download')(Nightmare);
var nightmare = Nightmare();
var downloadInfo = nightmare
  .goto('https://github.com/segmentio/nightmare')
  .click('a[href="/segmentio/nightmare/archive/master.zip"]')
  .download('/some/other/path/master.zip');

// ... do something with downloadInfo, in an evaluate for example ...

  .end()
  .then(()=>console.log('done'));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial