nim

nightmare-iframe-manager

by Ross Hinkley
0.0.4 (see all)

manages iframes within Nightmare

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nightmare-iframe-manager

Add inline iframe management to your Nightmare scripts.

Credit

Original idea was thanks to @tiangolo in segmentio/nightmare#496.

WARNING

This plugin overrides Nightmare's internal evaluate_now method to wrap the page's document variable. This is dangerous and fragile. After entering an iframe, certain functionality may not work as expected. Read the pull in the credit link for more information. You have been warned.

Usage

Require the library, passing the Nightmare constructor as a parameter: 

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-iframe-manager')(Nightmare);

... and that's it. You should now be able to enter and exit iframes.

.enterIFrame(selector)

Enter an iframe with the given selector. All subsequent requests will go through that iframe until .exitIFrame() or .resetFrame() is called.

.exitIFrame()

Exits the current selector to the previous one. If exiting the last selector, this exits to the root document.

.resetFrame()

Resets all frames and restores the root document.

Example

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-iframe-manager')(Nightmare);
var nightmare = Nightmare();
nightmare.goto('http://example.com')
  .enterIFrame('#someIFrame')
  .title()
  .then(function(title){
    // `title` is the title of the child frame #someIFrame
  })

Common Issues

Blocked iFrame Cross-Origin Communication

var nightmare = Nightmare({
  show:true,
  webPreferences: {
    webSecurity:false
    }
  })

When webSecurity is set to false, it will disable the same-origin policy (usually using testing websites by people), and set allowDisplayingInsecureContent and allowRunningInsecureContent to true if these two options are not set by user. Default is true.

