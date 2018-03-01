openbase logo
ndm

nightmare-download-manager

by Ross Hinkley
0.2.5 (see all)

Add download management to NightmareJS

Readme

nightmare-download-manager

Add download management to your Nightmare scripts.

Important Note

If you want to have downloads be managed serially, check out the Nightmare inline download plugin.

Usage

Require the library and pass the Nightmare library as a reference to attach the plugin actions:

var Nightmare = require('Nightmare');
require('nightmare-download-manager')(Nightmare);

... and then enable the download manager with .downloadManager(). It should be the first call in your Nightmare chain.

.downloadManager()

Sets up the download management event handling.

.waitDownloadsComplete()

Waits until all files currently downloading are in a state of 'completed', 'interrupted', or 'cancelled'.

.on('download', function(state, downloadItem)

This event is triggered when Electron emits 'will-download'. This event is also emitted after downloads are started when DownloadItem emits 'updated' or 'done'. The possible values for state are 'started', 'cancelled', 'interrupted', or 'completed'. Note that by listening to 'download', Nightmare expects the default download behavior to be overridden.

.emit('download', [path|action,] downloadItem)

Allows for downloads to be saved to a custom location, cancelled, or any other custom behavior. The possible values for action are 'cancel', 'continue' for default behavior, or a file path (file name and extension inclusive) to save the download to an alternative location. The downloadItem parameter should use the downloadItem passed by 'download'.

Additional Nightmare Options

ignoreDownloads

Defines whether or not all downloads should be ignored. By default, all downloads are accepted.

downloadTimeout

This will throw an exception if the .waitDownloadsComplete() didn't finish within the set timeframe. By default, this is not set, meaning there is no timeout. In milliseconds.

downloadResponseWait

Defines the length of time to wait for a download response in milliseconds. Defaults to 3s.

paths.downloads

Sets the Electron path for where downloads are saved.

Example

var Nightmare = require('nightmare');
require('nightmare-download-manager')(Nightmare);
var nightmare = Nightmare();
nightmare.on('download', function(state, downloadItem){
  if(state == 'started'){
    nightmare.emit('download', '/some/path/file.zip', downloadItem);
  }
});

nightmare
  .downloadManager()
  .goto('https://github.com/segmentio/nightmare')
  .click('a[href="/segmentio/nightmare/archive/master.zip"]')
  .waitDownloadsComplete()
  .then(() => {
    console.log('done');
  })

