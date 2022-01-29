Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
nigel
●
by hapijs
●
3.0.4 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Boyer–Moore–Horspool algorithms
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i nigel
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
92.7K
GitHub Stars
15
Maintenance
Last Commit
18d
ago
Contributors
11
Package
Dependencies
2
License
BSD-3-Clause
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Deprecated
!
This module has moved and is now available at @hapi/nigel. Please update your dependencies as this version is no longer maintained an may contain bugs and security issues.
Readme
@hapi/nigel
Boyer-Moore-Horspool algorithms.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial