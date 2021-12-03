openbase logo
nrj

nifti-reader-js

by RII-Mango
0.5.4 (see all)

A JavaScript NIfTI file format reader.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NIFTI-Reader-JS

A JavaScript NIfTI file format reader. This reader supports both NIfTI-1 and NIfT1-2 file formats, both compressed (.nii.gz) and uncompressed (.nii).

Usage

API, drawing to canvas example and more

var data = // an ArrayBuffer
var niftiHeader = null,
    niftiImage = null,
    niftiExt = null;

if (nifti.isCompressed(data)) {
    data = nifti.decompress(data);
}

if (nifti.isNIFTI(data)) {
    niftiHeader = nifti.readHeader(data);
    console.log(niftiHeader.toFormattedString());
    niftiImage = nifti.readImage(niftiHeader, data);
    
    if (nifti.hasExtension(niftiHeader)) {
        niftiExt = nifti.readExtensionData(niftiHeader, data);
    }
}

Install

Get a packaged source file:

Or install via NPM:

npm install nifti-reader-js

Or install via Bower:

bower install nifti-reader-js

Testing

npm test

Building

See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:

npm run build

This will output nifti-reader.js and nifti-reader-min.js to build/.

Acknowledgments

NIFTI-Reader-JS makes use of the following third-party libraries:

  • pako — for GZIP inflating

