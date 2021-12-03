A JavaScript NIfTI file format reader. This reader supports both NIfTI-1 and NIfT1-2 file formats, both compressed (.nii.gz) and uncompressed (.nii).
API, drawing to canvas example and more
var data = // an ArrayBuffer
var niftiHeader = null,
niftiImage = null,
niftiExt = null;
if (nifti.isCompressed(data)) {
data = nifti.decompress(data);
}
if (nifti.isNIFTI(data)) {
niftiHeader = nifti.readHeader(data);
console.log(niftiHeader.toFormattedString());
niftiImage = nifti.readImage(niftiHeader, data);
if (nifti.hasExtension(niftiHeader)) {
niftiExt = nifti.readExtensionData(niftiHeader, data);
}
}
Get a packaged source file:
Or install via NPM:
npm install nifti-reader-js
Or install via Bower:
bower install nifti-reader-js
npm test
See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:
npm run build
This will output nifti-reader.js and nifti-reader-min.js to build/.
NIFTI-Reader-JS makes use of the following third-party libraries: