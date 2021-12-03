A JavaScript NIfTI file format reader. This reader supports both NIfTI-1 and NIfT1-2 file formats, both compressed (.nii.gz) and uncompressed (.nii).

Usage

API, drawing to canvas example and more

var data = var niftiHeader = null , niftiImage = null , niftiExt = null ; if (nifti.isCompressed(data)) { data = nifti.decompress(data); } if (nifti.isNIFTI(data)) { niftiHeader = nifti.readHeader(data); console .log(niftiHeader.toFormattedString()); niftiImage = nifti.readImage(niftiHeader, data); if (nifti.hasExtension(niftiHeader)) { niftiExt = nifti.readExtensionData(niftiHeader, data); } }

Install

Get a packaged source file:

Or install via NPM:

npm install nifti-reader-js

Or install via Bower:

bower install nifti-reader-js

Testing

npm test

Building

See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:

npm run build

This will output nifti-reader.js and nifti-reader-min.js to build/.

Acknowledgments

NIFTI-Reader-JS makes use of the following third-party libraries: