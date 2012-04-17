nide
nide is a web-based IDE for node.js. It’s designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind.
nide was initially developed as part of the Node Knockout 48 hour coding competition.
nide’s current features:
- Project tree display
- File operations (create/delete/rename files and folders, hide/show hidden files)
- Syntax highlighted code editing for multiple programming languages
- OS X Lion-style automatic save
- OS X Lion-style version management with revert and side-by-side editing features
- Real time project tree filtering (using regular expressions)
- NPM integration (display currently installed packages, add/remove packages, automatically update package.json)
- Image previewing.
- HTML previewing.
- HTTP authentication (for running Nide on a public server)
- Optionally run nide as a native Mac application.
- Sleek interface reminiscent of TextMate
- Node.JS Documentation browsing
What's new in Nide 0.2.0:
- You can now refresh the directory listing manually, through the gear menu.
- You can now specify a host IP for listening via a command line option.
- You can now specify a username and password for HTTP authentication.
- Editor state (caret position, selection, scroll) is now preserved when switching between multiple files.
- Nide is now available as a native Mac application. The Mac app is still on a very early stage of development,
so expect some hiccups.
- Numerous bug fixes.
What's new in Nide since 0.1.0 was released:
- Nide now supports syntax highlighting for filetypes other than JavaScript.
- A simple cache mechanism is now present to avoid unnecessary directory listings.
- Directory listing is now much faster and more reliable.
- Nide is now able to launch the user's default browser from the command line
- The client code has been almost completely refactored so it's now easier to mantain.
- Nide will now check for file size before opening a file.
- HTML files can now be previewed directly from Nide.
- Image files can now be viewed directly from Nide.
- Lots of bugfixes.
Instructions
First, install nide with:
sudo npm install -g nide
On a new or existing directory, use the following command to setup a new nide project:
nide init
This command will setup a
.nide directory, automatically add it to your
.npmignore
and
.gitignore files, and start the
nide server on port 8123. Fire up your web browser
at
localhost:8123 to use nide. If a directory is already a nide project, you can run
nide simply by using:
nide
License
Nide is released under a MIT License:
Copyright (C) 2011 by Marco Aurélio
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.