nide

nide is a web-based IDE for node.js. It’s designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind. nide was initially developed as part of the Node Knockout 48 hour coding competition.

nide ’s current features:

Project tree display

File operations (create/delete/rename files and folders, hide/show hidden files)

Syntax highlighted code editing for multiple programming languages

OS X Lion-style automatic save

OS X Lion-style version management with revert and side-by-side editing features

Real time project tree filtering (using regular expressions)

NPM integration (display currently installed packages, add/remove packages, automatically update package.json)

Image previewing.

HTML previewing.

HTTP authentication (for running Nide on a public server)

Optionally run nide as a native Mac application.

Sleek interface reminiscent of TextMate

Node.JS Documentation browsing

What's new in Nide 0.2.0:

You can now refresh the directory listing manually, through the gear menu.

You can now specify a host IP for listening via a command line option.

You can now specify a username and password for HTTP authentication.

Editor state (caret position, selection, scroll) is now preserved when switching between multiple files.

Nide is now available as a native Mac application. The Mac app is still on a very early stage of development, so expect some hiccups.

Numerous bug fixes.

What's new in Nide since 0.1.0 was released:

Nide now supports syntax highlighting for filetypes other than JavaScript.

A simple cache mechanism is now present to avoid unnecessary directory listings.

Directory listing is now much faster and more reliable.

Nide is now able to launch the user's default browser from the command line

The client code has been almost completely refactored so it's now easier to mantain.

Nide will now check for file size before opening a file.

HTML files can now be previewed directly from Nide.

Image files can now be viewed directly from Nide.

Lots of bugfixes.

Instructions

First, install nide with:

sudo npm install -g nide

On a new or existing directory, use the following command to setup a new nide project:

nide init

This command will setup a .nide directory, automatically add it to your .npmignore and .gitignore files, and start the nide server on port 8123. Fire up your web browser at localhost:8123 to use nide. If a directory is already a nide project, you can run nide simply by using:

nide

License

Nide is released under a MIT License: