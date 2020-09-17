A Node.js module that generates random identifiers for public consumption. Swear words not included.
If you're using this module, feel free to contact me on twitter if you have any questions! :) @rjrodger
Current Version: 0.3.2
Tested on: node 0.10.24
This module is useful for custom short links, password generation and any sort of unique tag an end user might see.
By default the big seven curse words are avoided (thanks @dshaw!). The Battlestar Galactica version of one of the big seven is also avoided.
var nid = require('nid')
// generate a 6 character alphanumberic id, like: ytnzt2
console.log( nid() )
// generate a 3 character alphanumberic id, like: 5rg
console.log( nid(3) )
npm install nid
You can change the length of the identifier string by passing an integer to nid, as per the quick example above. The default alphanumeric alphabet is used.
You can change the ids generated by passing an options object to the nid function. A new, custom, function is returned. For example:
var mynid = require('nid')({length:8})
// generate an 8 character alphanumberic id, like: qnzvetvp
console.log( mynid() )
You have the following options:
You can specify the curses as:
As a convenience you can use the following alphabet shortcuts:
var nid = require('nid')
var nid_ABC = nid({alphabet:'ABC'})
console.log(nid_ABC()) // prints something like BCCABB
var nid_hex = nid({hex:1})
console.log(nid_hex()) // prints something like 47b5df
var nid_noa = nid({curses:/a/})
console.log(nid_noa()) // never includes an 'a' character
Keep getting a random character from a given alphabet of characters, until you have enough to meet the length requirement. Then check if it contains a curse word (case-insensitive). If so, try again.