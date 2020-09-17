nid

Nice clean-mouthed random id generation, without any swearing!

A Node.js module that generates random identifiers for public consumption. Swear words not included.

Support

If you're using this module, feel free to contact me on twitter if you have any questions! :) @rjrodger

Current Version: 0.3.2

Tested on: node 0.10.24

What it Does

This module is useful for custom short links, password generation and any sort of unique tag an end user might see.

By default the big seven curse words are avoided (thanks @dshaw!). The Battlestar Galactica version of one of the big seven is also avoided.

Quick example

var nid = require ( 'nid' ) console .log( nid() ) console .log( nid( 3 ) )

Install

npm install nid

Length

You can change the length of the identifier string by passing an integer to nid, as per the quick example above. The default alphanumeric alphabet is used.

Options

You can change the ids generated by passing an options object to the nid function. A new, custom, function is returned. For example:

var mynid = require ( 'nid' )({ length : 8 }) console .log( mynid() )

You have the following options:

length: number of characters in the id string

alphabet: a string containing the set of characters in the id, e.g. 1234567890abcdef

curses: specify the list of curse words to avoid (you can use exclude as an alias if you don't want to sound quaint)

You can specify the curses as:

an array of strings: ["gosh","darn"]

a CSV formatted string: "gosh, darn"

a regular expression: matches are excluded

a function: first arg is the proposed id, return true to exclude

As a convenience you can use the following alphabet shortcuts:

hex: alphabet is '0123456789abcdef'

HEX: alphabet is '0123456789ABCDEF'

var nid = require ( 'nid' ) var nid_ABC = nid({ alphabet : 'ABC' }) console .log(nid_ABC()) var nid_hex = nid({ hex : 1 }) console .log(nid_hex()) var nid_noa = nid({ curses : /a/ }) console .log(nid_noa())

How it Works

Keep getting a random character from a given alphabet of characters, until you have enough to meet the length requirement. Then check if it contains a curse word (case-insensitive). If so, try again.