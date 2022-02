nico

Nico is a front-end friendly static site generator, best for web developers like you and me.

Installation

It's currently under development, and may be not stable enough, taks your own risk.

Install with npm is easy:

npm install nico -g

Get more information or help on the project homepage.

Ninja Channel

This is the channel for experiment, get nico in ninja channel with:

$ npm install nico -g

Contributing

Please do contributing, but before this, have a look at Contributing Guide.