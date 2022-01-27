A JS library for generating random-yet-memorable passwords, either server-side in Node or in the browser. Each word provides 16 bits of entropy, so a useful password requires at least 3 words.
Because the wordlist is of exactly size 2^16, Niceware is also useful for convert cryptographic keys and other sequences of random bytes into human-readable phrases. With Niceware, a 128-bit key is equivalent to an 8-word phrase.
Demo: https://diracdeltas.github.io/niceware/
WARNING: The wordlist has not been rigorously checked for offensive words. Use at your own risk.
+8svofk0Y1o= and
bacca cavort west volley are equally strong (64 bits of
randomness).
To install:
npm install niceware
To generate an 8-byte passphrase:
const niceware = require('niceware')
// The number of bytes must be even
const passphrase = niceware.generatePassphrase(8)
// Result: [ 'deathtrap', 'stegosaur', 'nilled', 'nonscheduled' ]
To use Niceware in modern browsers, include
browser/niceware.js in a script
tag. Niceware is then available in the
window.niceware object.
<script src='niceware.js'></script>
<script>
const passphrase = window.niceware.generatePassphrase(8)
</script>
Niceware uses
window.{crypto, msCrypto}.getRandomValues for entropy in the browser.
NOTE: When used in the browser,
Buffer is replaced with
window.Uint8Array.
Array.<string>
Buffer
Array.<string>
Array.<string>
Converts a byte array into a passphrase.
Kind: static method of
niceware
|Param
|Type
|Description
|bytes
Buffer
|The bytes to convert
Buffer
Converts a phrase back into the original byte array.
Kind: static method of
niceware
|Param
|Type
|Description
|words
Array.<string>
|The words to convert
Array.<string>
Generates a random passphrase with the specified number of bytes.
NOTE:
size must be an even number.
Kind: static method of
niceware
|Param
|Type
|Description
|size
number
|The number of random bytes to use
Niceware was inspired by Diceware. Its wordlist is derived from the SIL English word list. This project is based on my work on OpenPGP key backup for the Yahoo End-to-End project.