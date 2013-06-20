_ _ ____ _____ _ __ (_) ___ ___ _ __ ___ _ _| |_ ___| ___|___ / | '_ \ | |/ __/ _ \ _ ____| '__/ _ \ | | | | __/ _ \ _ __ \ |_ \ | | | | | (_| __/_____| | | (_) | |_| | || __/___) |__) | |_| |_|_| \ _ __ \ _ __| |_| \ _ __/ \ _ _,_| \ _ _ \ _ __|____/____/

This package provides the API you really wanted to Amazon's Route53 service.

UNMAINTAINED (since 2019-07-18)

This project is no longer maintined and therefore no new features will be added. However fixes for major bugs will be merged and released if a PR is submitted.

We suggest you use Amazon's official aws-sdk from now on.

Many thanks.

Synopsis

var Route53 = require ( 'nice-route53' ); var r53 = new Route53({ accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }); r53.zones( function ( err, domains ) { console .log(domains); });

Operations

This operations lists all of your zones in Route53 with these credentials:

route53.zones( function ( err, zones ) { console .log(zones); });

An example of a list of zones is:

[ { zoneId: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name : 'chilts.org' , reference: 'chilts.org' , comment : '' }, { zoneId: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name : 'example.com' , reference: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' , comment : 'Created 2013-06-14' } ]

route53.createZone( function ( err, zone ) { console .log(zone); });

An example of a new zone is:

{ zoneId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name : 'example.org' , reference : 'example.org' , status : 'PENDING' , submittedAt : '2013-06-20T03:53:19.888Z' , changeId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , nameServers : [ 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.org' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.co.uk' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.net' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.com' ], comment : 'Created 2013-06-20' }

Caveat: if you try to create a zone for example.org , we send a CallerReference of example.org . This is so that you will get an error if you try to create a second zone for the same domain name. If you actually want to create a 2nd zone for the same domain name, you should use the low-level API using aws-sdk from Amazon. This library won't do that for you.

You can either call this with a domainName or a zoneId . In both cases you'll get the zone info back:

r53.zoneInfo( 'chilts.org' , function ( err, zoneInfo ) { console .log(zoneInfo); }); r53.zoneInfo( 'xxxxxxxxxxxxx' , function ( err, zoneInfo ) { console .log(zoneInfo); });

An example of the zoneInfo is:

{ zoneId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name: 'example.com' , reference: 'example.com' , nameServers: [ 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.org' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.co.uk' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.net' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.com' ] }

If you provide a zoneId then zoneInfo() will use the GetHostedZone operation. If you have provided a domainName , then the .zones() operation is called first, the correct zone found and then GetHostedZone is called with the zoneId .

This command returns a list of all of the resource records for the zoneId provided:

r53.records( 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , function ( err, records ) { console .log(records); });

The records returned look like:

[ { name: 'example.net.', type: 'A', ttl: '300', values: [ '192.168.1.1' ] }, { name : 'example.net.' , type : 'NS' , ttl : '172800' , values : [ 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.net.' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.com.' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.org.' , 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.co.uk.' ] }, { name : 'example.net.' , type : 'SOA' , ttl : '900' , values : [ 'ns-xxx.awsdns-xx.net. awsdns-hostmaster.amazon.com. 1 7200 900 1209600 86400' ] }, { name : 'localhost.example.net.' , type : 'A' , ttl : '604800' , values : [ '127.0.0.1' ] } ]

This command lets you set a record whether or not it already exists. If it exists it issues a DELETE on the old one and a CREATE for the new one. If it doesn't already exist, then it just issues a CREATE.

var args = { zoneId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name : 'localhost.chilts.org' , type : 'A' , ttl : 600 , values : [ '127.0.0.1' , ], }; r53.setRecord(args, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Will give a changeset such as:

{ changeId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , url: '/change/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , status: 'PENDING' , submittedAt: '2013-06-21T00:03:26.297Z' }

This command lets you upsert a record whether or not it already exists. If it exists Route53 will handle it, otherwise Route53 will create it.

var args = { zoneId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name : 'localhost.chilts.org' , type : 'A' , ttl : 600 , values : [ '127.0.0.1' , ], }; r53.upsertRecord(args, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Will give a changeset such as:

{ changeId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , url: '/change/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , status: 'PENDING' , submittedAt: '2013-06-21T00:03:26.297Z' }

This command lets you delete an existing record. Nice Route53 will complain if you try and delete a resource record that doesn't exist. It will issue a DELETE on the resource record if it does exist.

var args = { zoneId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxx' , name : 'localhost.chilts.org' , type : 'A' , }; r53.delRecord(args, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Will give a changeset such as:

{ changeId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , url: '/change/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , status: 'PENDING' , submittedAt: '2013-06-21T00:03:26.297Z' }

This gets you a changeInfo response from a changeId :

r53.getChange( 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); });

Will give a changeset such as:

{ changeId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , url: '/change/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , status: 'INSYNC' , submittedAt: '2013-06-21T00:03:26.297Z' }

Polling for Status Changes

Once you have called either .createZone() or .setRecord() , you will have access to a changeId . You could do polling yourself using .getChange() or you could use this command to help you.

var ee = r53.pollChangeUntilInSync(res.changeId, 10 ); ee.on( 'attempt' , function ( changeInfo ) { console .log( 'Attempted a poll' ); }); ee.on( 'pending' , function ( changeInfo ) { console .log( 'Still PENDING:' , changeInfo); }); ee.on( 'insync' , function ( changeInfo ) { console .log( 'Now INSYNC:' , changeInfo); }); ee.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'error:' , err); });

Note: 'attempt' is emitted once we receive the result of every .getChange() , irrespective of whether the status is still PENDING or INSYNC. Only one of 'pending' or 'insync' is emitted after every 'attempt'.

Combining Changes with Polling

For the various operations which add/change/remove a zone or record, you will receive a changeId in the callback (if successful). If you want to, you can then poll that change until it's status is 'INSYNC'.

However, if you'd like to do all of this with the same command, you can provide a pollEvery value (in seconds) so that the operation will set it up for you.

For example, let's say you add a new zone and then poll until it is 'INSYNC', you can do this, with the equivalent new call shown afterwards:

r53.createZone(args, function ( err, zone ) { var ee = r53.pollChangeUntilInSync(zone.changeId, 10 ); ee.on( 'insync' , function ( changeInfo ) { console .log( 'Now INSYNC:' , changeInfo); }); }); r53.createZone(args, 10 , function ( err, zone, ee ) { ee.on( 'insync' , function ( changeInfo ) { console .log( 'Now INSYNC:' , changeInfo); }); });

In the cases where the change operation fails (ie. err is set, then both the zone and ee will be undefined.

Changes

v1.0.0 (2015-08-10)) switch from AwsSum to the official aws-sdk (thanks to Leonardo Rossi)



License

Apache 2.0

(Ends)