A JSON of the top color palettes on ColourLovers.com, as RGB hex strings.

Example

var colors = require ( 'nice-color-palettes' ); console .log(colors.length); console .log(colors[ 0 ]);

Install

Install with npm as a local dependency (for API) or global (for CLI).

npm install nice-color-palettes [-g|--save]

API Usage

The main entry point exports a nested JSON array with 100 color palettes. Each palette is an array of 5 RGB hex strings.

This also exposes two other sizes for convenience, 200 and 500:

require ( 'nice-color-palettes' ); require ( 'nice-color-palettes/200' ); require ( 'nice-color-palettes/500' ); require ( 'nice-color-palettes/1000' );

Note: Duplicate palettes and palettes with less than 5 colors are filtered out for the sake of consistency, so you may end up with a slightly different number in the JSON, like 495 palettes instead of 500.

CLI Usage

This also includes a CLI for fetching palettes, writing the JSON to stdout.

nice-color-palettes [count] [opts] Options: count number of palettes (default 100) --pretty pretty-print the JSON Examples: nice-color-palettes 300 --pretty > top-300.json nice-color-palettes > top-100.json

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.