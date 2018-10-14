openbase logo
nice-color-palettes

by Jam3
3.0.0 (see all)

nice colour palettes as JSON

Readme

nice-color-palettes

stable

A JSON of the top color palettes on ColourLovers.com, as RGB hex strings.

Last updated Oct 14 2018

colors

Example

var colors = require('nice-color-palettes');

console.log(colors.length);
// => 100

console.log(colors[0]);
// => [ "#69d2e7", "#a7dbd8", "#e0e4cc", "#f38630", "#fa6900" ]

Install

Install with npm as a local dependency (for API) or global (for CLI).

npm install nice-color-palettes [-g|--save]

API Usage

The main entry point exports a nested JSON array with 100 color palettes. Each palette is an array of 5 RGB hex strings.

This also exposes two other sizes for convenience, 200 and 500:

// top 100 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes');

// top 200 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes/200');

// top 500 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes/500');

// top 1000 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes/1000');

Note: Duplicate palettes and palettes with less than 5 colors are filtered out for the sake of consistency, so you may end up with a slightly different number in the JSON, like 495 palettes instead of 500.

CLI Usage

This also includes a CLI for fetching palettes, writing the JSON to stdout.

nice-color-palettes [count] [opts]

Options:
  count       number of palettes (default 100)
  --pretty    pretty-print the JSON

Examples:
  nice-color-palettes 300 --pretty > top-300.json
  nice-color-palettes > top-100.json

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

