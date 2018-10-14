A JSON of the top color palettes on ColourLovers.com, as RGB hex strings.
var colors = require('nice-color-palettes');
console.log(colors.length);
// => 100
console.log(colors[0]);
// => [ "#69d2e7", "#a7dbd8", "#e0e4cc", "#f38630", "#fa6900" ]
Install with npm as a local dependency (for API) or global (for CLI).
npm install nice-color-palettes [-g|--save]
The main entry point exports a nested JSON array with 100 color palettes. Each palette is an array of 5 RGB hex strings.
This also exposes two other sizes for convenience, 200 and 500:
// top 100 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes');
// top 200 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes/200');
// top 500 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes/500');
// top 1000 palettes
require('nice-color-palettes/1000');
Note: Duplicate palettes and palettes with less than 5 colors are filtered out for the sake of consistency, so you may end up with a slightly different number in the JSON, like 495 palettes instead of 500.
This also includes a CLI for fetching palettes, writing the JSON to stdout.
nice-color-palettes [count] [opts]
Options:
count number of palettes (default 100)
--pretty pretty-print the JSON
Examples:
nice-color-palettes 300 --pretty > top-300.json
nice-color-palettes > top-100.json
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.