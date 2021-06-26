Despite various options available for rich text editing in html, it continues to be extremely challenging area. I found prosemirror to be the best available solution for the problem. It is great work by author Marijn Haverbeke.
Making an editor ground up from a framework is still much work, the project aims at building components for rich text editing using prosemirror. These components can be quickly integrated into react or even non-react applications.
Nib not only has good rich text editing capabilities but also addresses complex editing requirements like tracking changes made to a document, adding comments in document, collaborative editing and more...
Setup of the editor is quite straight forward. It is required to be installed from
npm.
Either
npm or
yarn commands can be used.
npm i nib-core --save
import React from "react";
import Editor from "nib-core";
const MyEditor = () => <Editor />;
Please note that the lib does not work server side.
Props supported by the editor.
|S.No.
|Name
|Description
|1
|addons
|array of plugins for adding functionality to core editor
|2
|autoFocus
|to focus editor by default
|3
|config
|configuring the plugin, toolbar etc in editor, here are default configurations
|4
|defaultValue
|value to initialize editor content
|5
|licenseKey
|license key for nib editor
|6
|onChange
|callback which is called on any change in the editor
|7
|spellCheck
|boolean property to enable default browser spellCheck in the editor
|8
|styleConfig
|used to do more detailed style changes in the editor, here is the default
|9
|theme
|theming of the editor, here is default theme
GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE.
For details or queries drop mail to contact@nibedit.com.