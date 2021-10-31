Stylus mixins, utilities, components, and gradient image generation. Don't forget to check out the documentation.
$ npm install nib
If the image generation features of Nib are desired, such as generating the linear gradient images, install node-canvas:
$ npm install canvas
Below is an example of how to utilize nib and stylus with the connect framework (or express).
var connect = require('connect')
, stylus = require('stylus')
, nib = require('nib');
var server = connect();
function compile(str, path) {
return stylus(str)
.set('filename', path)
.set('compress', true)
.use(nib());
}
server.use(stylus.middleware({
src: __dirname
, compile: compile
}));
To gain access to everything nib has to offer, simply add:
@import 'nib'
Or you may also pick and choose based on the directory structure in
./lib, for example:
@import 'nib/gradients'
@import 'nib/overflow'
@import 'nib/normalize'
To be continued...
You will first need to install the dependencies:
$ npm install -d
Run the automated test cases:
$ npm test
For visual testing run the test server:
$ npm run-script test-server
Then visit
localhost:3000 in your browser.
I would love more contributors. And if you have helped out, you are awesome! I want to give a huge thanks to these people: