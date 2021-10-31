openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96.4K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nib npm build status

Stylus mixins, utilities, components, and gradient image generation. Don't forget to check out the documentation.

Installation

$ npm install nib

If the image generation features of Nib are desired, such as generating the linear gradient images, install node-canvas:

$ npm install canvas

JavaScript API

Below is an example of how to utilize nib and stylus with the connect framework (or express).

var connect = require('connect')
  , stylus = require('stylus')
  , nib = require('nib');

var server = connect();

function compile(str, path) {
  return stylus(str)
    .set('filename', path)
    .set('compress', true)
    .use(nib());
}

server.use(stylus.middleware({
    src: __dirname
  , compile: compile
}));

Stylus API

To gain access to everything nib has to offer, simply add:

@import 'nib'

Or you may also pick and choose based on the directory structure in ./lib, for example:

@import 'nib/gradients'
@import 'nib/overflow'
@import 'nib/normalize'

To be continued...

More Information

Testing

You will first need to install the dependencies:

   $ npm install -d

Run the automated test cases:

   $ npm test

For visual testing run the test server:

   $ npm run-script test-server

Then visit localhost:3000 in your browser.

Contributors

I would love more contributors. And if you have helped out, you are awesome! I want to give a huge thanks to these people:

