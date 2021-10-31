Nib

Stylus mixins, utilities, components, and gradient image generation. Don't forget to check out the documentation.

Installation

$ npm install nib

If the image generation features of Nib are desired, such as generating the linear gradient images, install node-canvas:

$ npm install canvas

JavaScript API

Below is an example of how to utilize nib and stylus with the connect framework (or express).

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) , stylus = require ( 'stylus' ) , nib = require ( 'nib' ); var server = connect(); function compile ( str, path ) { return stylus(str) .set( 'filename' , path) .set( 'compress' , true ) .use(nib()); } server.use(stylus.middleware({ src : __dirname , compile : compile }));

Stylus API

To gain access to everything nib has to offer, simply add:

@ import 'nib'

Or you may also pick and choose based on the directory structure in ./lib , for example:

@ import 'nib/gradients' @import 'nib/overflow' @import 'nib/normalize'

To be continued...

More Information

Introduction screencast

Testing

You will first need to install the dependencies:

$ npm install -d

Run the automated test cases:

$ npm test

For visual testing run the test server:

$ npm run-script test -server

Then visit localhost:3000 in your browser.

Contributors

I would love more contributors. And if you have helped out, you are awesome! I want to give a huge thanks to these people: