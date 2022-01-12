NHS.UK frontend

NHS.UK frontend contains the code you need to start building user interfaces for NHS websites and services.

Guidance

Visit the NHS digital service manual for examples of components and guidance for when to use them. If we haven’t yet published guidance on the component you want, please email us or get in touch on the NHS digital service manual Slack workspace.

How to install NHS.UK frontend

1. Install with package managers

We recommend that you install NHS.UK frontend using node package manager (npm).

2. Install by using compiled files

You can also install NHS.UK frontend using our compiled files, if you are not currently using a package manager.

Browsers and assistive technology

Visit our support for browsers and assistive technology, for details on operating systems and software.

Contribute

Read our contributing guidelines to contribute to NHS.UK frontend.

Development environment

Get in touch

NHS.UK frontend is maintained by NHS Digital. Email us, open a GitHub issue or get in touch on the NHS digital service manual Slack workspace.

Licence

The codebase is released under the MIT Licence, unless stated otherwise. This covers both the codebase and any sample code in the documentation. The documentation is © Crown copyright and available under the terms of the Open Government 3.0 licence.