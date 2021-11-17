File uploader for Angular 6+, just use Angular HttpClient, no other dependence. GitHub
file upload
multiple File upload
accept support
Progress support
upload http request support
folder upload, thanks for SHANG-TING, more detail about file upload with folder, can view his blog
[
{
"name": "folder name",
"files": [...files],
...other folder metadata
}
]
Select file or Drop, Paste file, and return an Observable. You can custom your behavior use RxJs 6.x .
Provide an sample way for upload by custom options like header, params, fields, file's form name.
https://alanzouhome.firebaseapp.com/package/NgxfUploader
npm install ngxf-uploader --save
HttpClientModule,
NgxfUploaderModule into your main AppModule or the module where you want use.
// app.module.ts
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { HttpClientModule } from "@angular/common/http";
import { AppComponent } from "./app.component";
import { NgxfUploaderModule } from "ngxf-uploader";
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, NgxfUploaderModule],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
<!-- select file -->
<button class="btn red cursor-pointer mr-2" (ngxf-select)="uploadFile($event)">
Upload Single File
</button>
<!-- drop file & parse image -->
<div
class="upload-block cursor-pointer"
(ngxf-drop)="uploadFiles($event)"
(ngxf-parse)="uploadFiles($event)"
[ngxf-validate]="{size: {min: 5000, max:2566621} ,skipInvalid: true}"
drop-class="drop"
accept="image/*"
multiple
>
<div class="mask" style="z-index: 1;"></div>
<mat-icon
class="c-white mat-accent"
style="z-index: 2;"
(ngxf-select)="uploadFiles($event)"
[ngxf-validate]="{size: {min: 5000, max:2566621} ,skipInvalid: true}"
accept="image/*"
multiple
>
cloud_upload
</mat-icon>
<h3>Drop file and parse image into here or click here to choice file.</h3>
</div>
NgxfUploaderService in the constructor and create file upload method in the typescript and upload file to server.
import { Component } from "@angular/core";
import {
FileError,
NgxfUploaderService,
UploadEvent,
UploadStatus,
} from "ngxf-uploader";
@Component({
selector: "app-drop-file",
templateUrl: "./drop-file.component.html",
styleUrls: ["./drop-file.component.scss"],
})
export class DropFileComponent {
progress = 0;
isUploading = false;
constructor(private Upload: NgxfUploaderService) {}
uploadFile(file: File | FileError): void {
console.log(file);
this.isUploading = true;
if (!(file instanceof File)) {
this.alertError(file);
this.isUploading = false;
return;
}
this.Upload.upload({
url: "your api url",
headers: {
Authorization: "token",
}, // Option
params: {
test: "123",
}, // Option
fields: {
// Option
toUrl: "device",
},
filesKey: "fileKey", // Option
files: file,
process: true,
}).subscribe(
(event: UploadEvent) => {
console.log(event);
this.progress = event.percent;
if (event.status === UploadStatus.Completed) {
alert(`This file upload success!`);
}
},
(err) => {
console.log(err);
},
() => {
this.isUploading = false;
console.log("complete");
}
);
}
uploadFiles(files: File[] | FileError): void {
console.log(files);
this.isUploading = true;
if (!(files instanceof Array)) {
this.alertError(files);
this.isUploading = false;
return;
}
this.Upload.upload({
url: "your api url",
headers: {
Authorization: "token",
}, // Option
params: {
test: "123",
}, // Option
fields: {
// Option
toUrl: "device",
},
filesKey: "fileKey", // Option
files: files,
process: true, // if you want process event, set process true
}).subscribe(
(event: UploadEvent) => {
console.log(event);
this.progress = event.percent;
if (event.status === UploadStatus.Completed) {
alert(`upload complete!`);
}
},
(err) => {
console.log(err);
},
() => {
this.isUploading = false;
console.log("complete");
}
);
}
// Do something you want when file error occur.
alertError(msg: FileError) {
switch (msg) {
case FileError.NumError:
alert("Number Error");
break;
case FileError.SizeError:
alert("Size Error");
break;
case FileError.TypeError:
alert("Type Error");
break;
}
}
}
|Attribute
|necessary(default)
|type
|position
|description
(ngxf-select)
|yes
(Array)=>File or FileError
|any tag
|provide a directive that can let you select file upload by click
(ngxf-drop)
|yes
(Array)=>File[] or FileError
|any tag
|provide a directive for you to set area can be drop file into
(ngxf-parse)
|yes
(Array)=>File[] or FileError
|any tag
|provide a directive for you to set area can be parse file into
[ngxf-validate]
|no
FileOption
|with
(ngxf-drop) and
(ngxf-select)
|file validate with file size, and other options
[drop-class]
|no('drop')
string
|with
(ngxf-drop) and
(ngxf-select)
|when drop on tag, this class will append on it
[accept]
|no
string
|with
(ngxf-drop) and
(ngxf-select)
|accept file type
[multiple]
|no
boolean
|with
(ngxf-drop) and
(ngxf-select)
|is allow multiple file
[folder]
|no
boolean
(ngxf-select)
|is allow select folder file
[structure]
|no
boolean
(ngxf-drop)
|show the structure of all folders and files with the new feature of dragging folders.
This method will return an
Observable<UploadEvent>, that you can subscribe it, and return a UploadEvent.
upload(d: UploadObject): Observable<UploadEvent>;
export interface UploadObject {
/** target upload api url */
url: string;
/** upload file or files, also support Blob */
files: File | File[] | Blob | Blob[];
/**
* target file key name
*
* @default
* 'file'
*/
filesKey?: string | string[];
/** is that need report upload progress,
*
* @default
* false
*/
process?: boolean;
/** other fields that you want to attach together */
fields?: any;
/** other headers that you want to attach together */
headers?: { [name: string]: string | string[] } | HttpHeaders;
/** other params that you want to attach together */
params?: { [name: string]: string | string[] } | HttpParams;
/** response type */
responseType?: "arraybuffer" | "blob" | "json" | "text";
/**
* is that with credentials
*
* view more:
*
* https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/XMLHttpRequest/withCredentials
*/
withCredentials?: boolean;
/**
* request api method type,
*
* @default
* POST
*/
method?: string;
}
You can use this object when event return.
export interface UploadEvent {
/**
* upload status
*
* - `UploadStatus.Uploading`
* - `UploadStatus.Completed`
* - `UploadStatus.UploadError`
* - `UploadStatus.FileNumError`
*/
status: UploadStatus;
/** what percent of current upload rate */
percent: number;
/** other data you want to attach */
data?: any;
}
export interface FileOption {
/**
* check upload file size
* unit: `Byte`
*/
size?: {
/** the smallest bytes */
min?: number;
/** the biggest bytes */
max?: number;
}; // unit: Byte,
/**
* when you upload some files in once, but not throw error when have some file not in the range
* you can set it to true, let will skip the Invalid file
*
* @default false
*/
skipInvalid?: boolean;
}
You can use this enum to conclude the file select return.
export const enum FileError {
/** when number of file Error */
NumError,
/** when file accept type Error */
TypeError,
/** when file size error */
SizeError,
}
You can use this enum to conclude the return Event.
export const enum UploadStatus {
/** when file is uploading. */
Uploading,
/** when upload complete. */
Completed,
/** when server error. */
UploadError,
/** when no choice file. */
FileNumError,
}