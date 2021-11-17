File uploader for Angular 6+, just use Angular HttpClient, no other dependence. GitHub

✅ file upload

upload ✅ multiple File upload

upload ✅ accept support

support ✅ Progress support

support ✅ upload http request support

support ✅ folder upload, thanks for SHANG-TING, more detail about file upload with folder, can view his blog

Future

keep whole folder structure like

[ { "name" : "folder name" , "files" : [...files], ...other folder metadata } ]

Description

Select file or Drop, Paste file, and return an Observable. You can custom your behavior use RxJs 6.x .

Provide an sample way for upload by custom options like header, params, fields, file's form name.

Example

https://alanzouhome.firebaseapp.com/package/NgxfUploader

Install

npm install ngxf-uploader --save

Import HttpClientModule , NgxfUploaderModule into your main AppModule or the module where you want use.

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { HttpClientModule } from "@angular/common/http" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app.component" ; import { NgxfUploaderModule } from "ngxf-uploader" ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, NgxfUploaderModule], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

Add directive in the template where you want to use.

< button class = "btn red cursor-pointer mr-2" ( ngxf-select )= "uploadFile($event)" > Upload Single File </ button > < div class = "upload-block cursor-pointer" ( ngxf-drop )= "uploadFiles($event)" ( ngxf-parse )= "uploadFiles($event)" [ ngxf-validate ]= "{size: {min: 5000, max:2566621} ,skipInvalid: true}" drop-class = "drop" accept = "image/*" multiple > < div class = "mask" style = "z-index: 1;" > </ div > < mat-icon class = "c-white mat-accent" style = "z-index: 2;" ( ngxf-select )= "uploadFiles($event)" [ ngxf-validate ]= "{size: {min: 5000, max:2566621} ,skipInvalid: true}" accept = "image/*" multiple > cloud_upload </ mat-icon > < h3 > Drop file and parse image into here or click here to choice file. </ h3 > </ div >

Add NgxfUploaderService in the constructor and create file upload method in the typescript and upload file to server.

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import { FileError, NgxfUploaderService, UploadEvent, UploadStatus, } from "ngxf-uploader" ; ({ selector: "app-drop-file" , templateUrl: "./drop-file.component.html" , styleUrls: [ "./drop-file.component.scss" ], }) export class DropFileComponent { progress = 0 ; isUploading = false ; constructor ( private Upload: NgxfUploaderService ) {} uploadFile(file: File | FileError): void { console .log(file); this .isUploading = true ; if (!(file instanceof File)) { this .alertError(file); this .isUploading = false ; return ; } this .Upload.upload({ url: "your api url" , headers: { Authorization: "token" , }, params: { test: "123" , }, fields: { toUrl: "device" , }, filesKey: "fileKey" , files: file, process: true , }).subscribe( ( event: UploadEvent ) => { console .log(event); this .progress = event.percent; if (event.status === UploadStatus.Completed) { alert( `This file upload success!` ); } }, ( err ) => { console .log(err); }, () => { this .isUploading = false ; console .log( "complete" ); } ); } uploadFiles(files: File[] | FileError): void { console .log(files); this .isUploading = true ; if (!(files instanceof Array )) { this .alertError(files); this .isUploading = false ; return ; } this .Upload.upload({ url: "your api url" , headers: { Authorization: "token" , }, params: { test: "123" , }, fields: { toUrl: "device" , }, filesKey: "fileKey" , files: files, process: true , }).subscribe( ( event: UploadEvent ) => { console .log(event); this .progress = event.percent; if (event.status === UploadStatus.Completed) { alert( `upload complete!` ); } }, ( err ) => { console .log(err); }, () => { this .isUploading = false ; console .log( "complete" ); } ); } alertError(msg: FileError) { switch (msg) { case FileError.NumError: alert( "Number Error" ); break ; case FileError.SizeError: alert( "Size Error" ); break ; case FileError.TypeError: alert( "Type Error" ); break ; } } }

API

Attribute Detail

Attribute necessary(default) type position description (ngxf-select) yes (Array)=>File or FileError any tag provide a directive that can let you select file upload by click (ngxf-drop) yes (Array)=>File[] or FileError any tag provide a directive for you to set area can be drop file into (ngxf-parse) yes (Array)=>File[] or FileError any tag provide a directive for you to set area can be parse file into [ngxf-validate] no FileOption with (ngxf-drop) and (ngxf-select) file validate with file size, and other options [drop-class] no('drop') string with (ngxf-drop) and (ngxf-select) when drop on tag, this class will append on it [accept] no string with (ngxf-drop) and (ngxf-select) accept file type [multiple] no boolean with (ngxf-drop) and (ngxf-select) is allow multiple file [folder] no boolean (ngxf-select) is allow select folder file [structure] no boolean (ngxf-drop) show the structure of all folders and files with the new feature of dragging folders.

Service Upload Method

This method will return an Observable<UploadEvent> , that you can subscribe it, and return a UploadEvent.

upload(d: UploadObject): Observable<UploadEvent>;

Upload Object

export interface UploadObject { url: string ; files: File | File[] | Blob | Blob[]; filesKey?: string | string []; process?: boolean ; fields?: any ; headers?: { [name: string ]: string | string [] } | HttpHeaders; params?: { [name: string ]: string | string [] } | HttpParams; responseType?: "arraybuffer" | "blob" | "json" | "text" ; withCredentials?: boolean ; method?: string ; }

Return Object

You can use this object when event return.

export interface UploadEvent { status: UploadStatus; percent: number ; data?: any ; }

FileOption

export interface FileOption { size?: { min?: number ; max?: number ; }; skipInvalid?: boolean ; }

FileError

You can use this enum to conclude the file select return.

export const enum FileError { NumError, TypeError , SizeError, }

UploadStatus

You can use this enum to conclude the return Event.