Angular Barcode/QR-Code scanner component.
NOTE: While we do not have the time to actively maintain zxing-js anymore, we are open to new maintainers taking the lead.
I promise that it's very easy to use:
<!-- some.component.html -->
<zxing-scanner></zxing-scanner>
Check our nice wiki for more info: click here to take a look!**
Read our performance notes on the wiki: Performance Considerations.
Looking for a way to generate ~awesome~ QR codes? Check-out ngx-kjua.
Want just to write QR codes on your own, try our ZXing typescript port.
