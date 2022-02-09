openbase logo
ngx-zxing

by zxing-js
0.3.7 (see all)

Angular (2+) QR code, Barcode, DataMatrix, scanner component using ZXing.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

507

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Angular ZXing Scanner

@zxing/ngx-scanner

Angular Barcode/QR-Code scanner component.


Bug Report · Feature Request


NPM version Downloads Build Status BCH compliance Made with Angular

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/zxing-js/ngx-scanner Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective


Attention

NOTE: While we do not have the time to actively maintain zxing-js anymore, we are open to new maintainers taking the lead.

Demo

Previews needs to be opened in new standalone windows.

Some previews may not be fully updated, please check the version. 😉

How To

I promise that it's very easy to use:

<!-- some.component.html -->
<zxing-scanner></zxing-scanner>

Getting Started

click here

Wiki

Check our nice wiki for more info: click here to take a look!**

Requisites

  • HTTPS for production environments (more).

Performance

Read our performance notes on the wiki: Performance Considerations.

Generator

Looking for a way to generate ~awesome~ QR codes? Check-out ngx-kjua.

Want just to write QR codes on your own, try our ZXing typescript port.

Financial contributions

We also welcome financial contributions in full transparency on our open collective. Anyone can file an expense. If the expense makes sense for the development of the community, it will be "merged" in the ledger of our open collective by the core contributors and the person who filed the expense will be reimbursed.

Credits

And last but not less important, the credits.

Contributors

Here goes a special thanks all our contributors. Thank you! 🖤❤️♡

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Thank you to all our sponsors! (please ask your company to also support this open source project by becoming a sponsor)

Bless Greenkeeper badge

