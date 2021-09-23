npm i ngx-youtube-player
This is an Angular component based on youtube player iframe api. This component came out as a result of the open source project Echoes Player - an alternative player for watching and listening to media from youtube.
|Before < v7
|After >= v7
YoutubePlayerModule
NgxYoutubePlayerModule
YoutubePlayerModule
NgxYoutubePlayerModule.forRoot()
Starting with version 6, versions follow Angular's version to easily reflect compatibility.
Meaning, for Angular 11, use ngx-youtube-player @ ^11.0.0
Angular Youtube Component includes 2 optional licenses:
To purchase a license, please contact at https://orizens.com/contact
npm install ngx-youtube-player
Currently supported attributes:
First, import the YoutubePlayerModule to your module:
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { YoutubePlayerModule } from "ngx-youtube-player";
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic";
import { AppComponent } from "./app";
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserModule, YoutubePlayerModule.forRoot()],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);
Next, use the youtube-player component. A Unique Id will be created for this player's instance:
import { Component } from "@angular/core";
@Component({
selector: "app",
template: `
<youtube-player
[videoId]="id"
(ready)="savePlayer($event)"
(change)="onStateChange($event)"
></youtube-player>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
player: YT.Player;
private id: string = "qDuKsiwS5xw";
savePlayer(player) {
this.player = player;
console.log("player instance", player);
}
onStateChange(event) {
console.log("player state", event.data);
}
}
To start developing tdd/bdd style:
npm run dev
This will: compile ts files, watch for changes and start the test task. Whenever a ts file is changed, it will rerun the tests.
Travis-ci is integrated