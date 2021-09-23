openbase logo
Readme

Build Status npm version npm downloads a month npm downloads a week

Install

npm i ngx-youtube-player

Angular Youtube Player Component

This is an Angular component based on youtube player iframe api. This component came out as a result of the open source project Echoes Player - an alternative player for watching and listening to media from youtube.

Breaking Change with v7

Before < v7After >= v7
YoutubePlayerModuleNgxYoutubePlayerModule
YoutubePlayerModuleNgxYoutubePlayerModule.forRoot()

Angular Support

Starting with version 6, versions follow Angular's version to easily reflect compatibility.

Meaning, for Angular 11, use ngx-youtube-player @ ^11.0.0

LICENSE

Angular Youtube Component includes 2 optional licenses:

  1. Free - for open source projects - includes standard play features, released under MIT license.
  2. Commercial (Enterprize) - you must purchase a license, includes the following features:
  • License types:
    • app developer (\$200) - a license for each developer working with this component for one product only
    • platform developer (\$550) - a license for each developer developer working with component for all products in one company

To purchase a license, please contact at https://orizens.com/contact

Installation

npm install ngx-youtube-player

Supported API

Currently supported attributes:

Inputs

  • height (number) - optional height for the player
  • width (number) - optional width for the player
  • videoId (string) - will load the specified video by id

outputs

  • ready (YT.Player) - implements youtube's player onReady event -> sends a the new created yt player instance
  • change - a state change event channeling the youtube's player instance state event object

DEMO

A Live Demo In StackBlitz

Usage

First, import the YoutubePlayerModule to your module:

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { YoutubePlayerModule } from "ngx-youtube-player";
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic";
import { AppComponent } from "./app";

@NgModule({
  imports: [BrowserModule, YoutubePlayerModule.forRoot()],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

Next, use the youtube-player component. A Unique Id will be created for this player's instance:

import { Component } from "@angular/core";

@Component({
  selector: "app",
  template: `
    <youtube-player
      [videoId]="id"
      (ready)="savePlayer($event)"
      (change)="onStateChange($event)"
    ></youtube-player>
  `,
})
export class AppComponent {
  player: YT.Player;
  private id: string = "qDuKsiwS5xw";

  savePlayer(player) {
    this.player = player;
    console.log("player instance", player);
  }
  onStateChange(event) {
    console.log("player state", event.data);
  }
}

Testing

To start developing tdd/bdd style: npm run dev This will: compile ts files, watch for changes and start the test task. Whenever a ts file is changed, it will rerun the tests.

Travis-ci is integrated

Showcase Examples

