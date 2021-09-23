Install

npm i ngx-youtube-player

Angular Youtube Player Component

This is an Angular component based on youtube player iframe api. This component came out as a result of the open source project Echoes Player - an alternative player for watching and listening to media from youtube.

Breaking Change with v7

Before < v7 After >= v7 YoutubePlayerModule NgxYoutubePlayerModule YoutubePlayerModule NgxYoutubePlayerModule.forRoot()

Angular Support

Starting with version 6, versions follow Angular's version to easily reflect compatibility.

Meaning, for Angular 11, use ngx-youtube-player @ ^11.0.0

LICENSE

Angular Youtube Component includes 2 optional licenses:

Free - for open source projects - includes standard play features, released under MIT license. Commercial (Enterprize) - you must purchase a license, includes the following features:

License types: app developer (\$200) - a license for each developer working with this component for one product only platform developer (\$550) - a license for each developer developer working with component for all products in one company



To purchase a license, please contact at https://orizens.com/contact

Installation

npm install ngx-youtube-player

Supported API

Currently supported attributes:

Inputs

height (number) - optional height for the player

(number) - optional height for the player width (number) - optional width for the player

(number) - optional width for the player videoId (string) - will load the specified video by id

outputs

ready (YT.Player) - implements youtube's player onReady event -> sends a the new created yt player instance

(YT.Player) - implements youtube's player onReady event -> sends a the new created yt player instance change - a state change event channeling the youtube's player instance state event object

DEMO

A Live Demo In StackBlitz

Usage

First, import the YoutubePlayerModule to your module:

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { YoutubePlayerModule } from "ngx-youtube-player" ; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app" ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, YoutubePlayerModule.forRoot()], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {} platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

Next, use the youtube-player component. A Unique Id will be created for this player's instance:

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; ({ selector: "app" , template: ` <youtube-player [videoId]="id" (ready)="savePlayer($event)" (change)="onStateChange($event)" ></youtube-player> ` , }) export class AppComponent { player: YT.Player; private id: string = "qDuKsiwS5xw" ; savePlayer(player) { this .player = player; console .log( "player instance" , player); } onStateChange(event) { console .log( "player state" , event.data); } }

Testing

To start developing tdd/bdd style: npm run dev This will: compile ts files, watch for changes and start the test task. Whenever a ts file is changed, it will rerun the tests.

Travis-ci is integrated

