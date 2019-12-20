View all the directives in action at https://tinesoft.github.io/ngx-wow
v6.1.9), v1.0.2 is the latest version for Angular < 6 )
Install above dependencies via npm. In particular for
WOW JS, run:
npm install --save wowjs
Note: If you are using
angular-cli to build your app, make sure that
wowjs is properly listed as a global library, by editing your
angular-cli.json as such:
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.js"
],
Also make sure that [Animate.css](which is already installed and used internally by
wowjs to actually animate items) is listed as global style, by either:
angular-cli.json as such:
"styles": [
"../node_modules/animate.css/animate.css"
],
styles.scss (or
styles.sass,
styles.less,
styles.styl) file as such:
...
@import "~animate.css/animate.css";
...
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file,
mapneeds to tell the System loader where to look for
ngx-wow:
map: {
'ngx-wow': 'node_modules/ngx-wow/bundles/ngx-wow.min.js',
}
In your systemjs config file,
meta needs to tell the System loader how to load
wowjs:
meta: {
'./node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.min.js': {
format: 'amd'
}
}
In your index.html file, add script tag to load
wowjs globally:
<!-- 1. Configure SystemJS -->
<script src="system.config.js"></script>
<!-- 2. Add WOW dependency-->
<script src="node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.min.js"></script>
And add a reference to the
Animate.css in the head section:
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/animate.css/animate.min.css">
</head>
Now install
ngx-wow via:
npm install --save ngx-wow
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { NgwWowModule } from 'ngx-wow';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [NgwWowModule, ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Once the module is imported, you can use the
NgwWowService in your component (i.e.
AppComponent) to trigger reveal animation by calling
init() or to be notified by WOW when an element is revealed.
Here is how it works:
import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
import { Router, NavigationEnd } from '@angular/router';
import { NgwWowService } from 'ngx-wow';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription';
import { filter } from 'rxjs/operators'
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
// keep refs to subscription to be abble to unsubscribe later
// (NOTE: unless you want to be notified when an item is revealed by WOW,
// you absolutely don't need this line and related, for the library to work
// only the call to `this.wowService.init()` at some point is necessary
private wowSubscription: Subscription;
constructor(private router: Router, private wowService: NgwWowService){
this.router.events.pipe(
filter(event => event instanceof NavigationEnd)
).subscribe(event => {
// Reload WoW animations when done navigating to page,
// but you are free to call it whenever/wherever you like
this.wowService.init();
});
}
ngOnInit() {
// you can subscribe to WOW observable to react when an element is revealed
this.wowSubscription = this.wowService.itemRevealed$.subscribe(
(item:HTMLElement) => {
// do whatever you want with revealed element
});
}
ngOnDestroy() {
// unsubscribe (if necessary) to WOW observable to prevent memory leaks
this.wowSubscription.unsubscribe();
}
}
See WOW.js Documentation to see more about how to customize animation settings.
ngx-wow is built upon WOW.js, created by Matthieu Aussaguel
Copyright (c) 2018 Tine Kondo. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)