Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation, Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-wow - Angular module for WOW.js.

npm version Build Status Coverage Status dependency Status devDependency Status Greenkeeper Badge

Demo

View all the directives in action at https://tinesoft.github.io/ngx-wow

Dependencies

  • Angular (requires Angular 6+(tested with v6.1.9), v1.0.2 is the latest version for Angular < 6 )
  • WOW JS (requires WOW JS 1.1 or higher, tested with 1.1.3)

Installation

Install above dependencies via npm. In particular for WOW JS, run:

npm install --save wowjs
Angular-CLI

Note: If you are using angular-cli to build your app, make sure that wowjs is properly listed as a global library, by editing your angular-cli.json as such:

      "scripts": [
        "../node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.js"
      ],

Also make sure that [Animate.css](which is already installed and used internally by wowjs to actually animate items) is listed as global style, by either:

  • editing angular-cli.json as such:
      "styles": [
        "../node_modules/animate.css/animate.css"
      ],
  • or by importing in your main styles.scss (or styles.sass, styles.less, styles.styl) file as such:
...
@import "~animate.css/animate.css";
...
SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-wow:

map: {
  'ngx-wow': 'node_modules/ngx-wow/bundles/ngx-wow.min.js',
}

In your systemjs config file, meta needs to tell the System loader how to load wowjs:

    meta: {
    './node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.min.js': {
            format: 'amd'
        }
    }

In your index.html file, add script tag to load wowjs globally:

    <!-- 1. Configure SystemJS -->
    <script src="system.config.js"></script>
    <!-- 2. Add WOW dependency-->
    <script src="node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.min.js"></script>

And add a reference to the Animate.css in the head section:

<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/animate.css/animate.min.css">
</head>

Now install ngx-wow via:

npm install --save ngx-wow

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { NgwWowModule } from 'ngx-wow';

import { NgwWowModule } from 'ngx-wow';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
  imports: [NgwWowModule, ...],  
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Usage

Once the module is imported, you can use the NgwWowService in your component (i.e. AppComponent) to trigger reveal animation by calling init() or to be notified by WOW when an element is revealed.

Here is how it works:

import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
import { Router, NavigationEnd } from '@angular/router';
import { NgwWowService } from 'ngx-wow';
import { Subscription }   from 'rxjs/Subscription';
import { filter } from 'rxjs/operators'

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {

  // keep refs to subscription to be abble to unsubscribe later
  // (NOTE: unless you want to be notified when an item is revealed by WOW,
  //  you absolutely don't need this line and related, for the library to work
  // only the call to `this.wowService.init()` at some point is necessary
  private wowSubscription: Subscription;

  constructor(private router: Router, private wowService: NgwWowService){
    this.router.events.pipe(
        filter(event => event instanceof NavigationEnd)
      ).subscribe(event => {
        // Reload WoW animations when done navigating to page,
        // but you are free to call it whenever/wherever you like
        this.wowService.init();
      });
  
  }

  ngOnInit() {
    // you can subscribe to WOW observable to react when an element is revealed
    this.wowSubscription = this.wowService.itemRevealed$.subscribe(
      (item:HTMLElement) => {
        // do whatever you want with revealed element
      });
  }

  ngOnDestroy() {
    // unsubscribe (if necessary) to WOW observable to prevent memory leaks
    this.wowSubscription.unsubscribe();
  }
}

See WOW.js Documentation to see more about how to customize animation settings.

Credits

ngx-wow is built upon WOW.js, created by Matthieu Aussaguel

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Tine Kondo. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)

