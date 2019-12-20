ngx-wow - Angular module for WOW.js.

Demo

View all the directives in action at https://tinesoft.github.io/ngx-wow

Dependencies

Angular (requires Angular 6+(tested with v6.1.9 ), v1.0.2 is the latest version for Angular < 6 )

), v1.0.2 is the latest version for Angular < 6 ) WOW JS (requires WOW JS 1.1 or higher, tested with 1.1.3)

Installation

Install above dependencies via npm. In particular for WOW JS , run:

npm install --save wowjs

Note: If you are using angular-cli to build your app, make sure that wowjs is properly listed as a global library, by editing your angular-cli.json as such: "scripts" : [ "../node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.js" ],

Also make sure that [Animate.css](which is already installed and used internally by wowjs to actually animate items) is listed as global style, by either:

editing angular-cli.json as such:

"styles" : [ "../node_modules/animate.css/animate.css" ],

or by importing in your main styles.scss (or styles.sass , styles.less , styles.styl ) file as such:

... @import "~animate.css/animate.css"; ...

SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS , you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-wow :

map: { 'ngx-wow' : 'node_modules/ngx-wow/bundles/ngx-wow.min.js' , }

In your systemjs config file, meta needs to tell the System loader how to load wowjs :

meta: { './node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.min.js' : { format : 'amd' } }

In your index.html file, add script tag to load wowjs globally:

< script src = "system.config.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/wowjs/dist/wow.min.js" > </ script >

And add a reference to the Animate.css in the head section:

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "node_modules/animate.css/animate.min.css" > </ head >

Now install ngx-wow via:

npm install --save ngx-wow

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { NgwWowModule } from 'ngx-wow' ;

import { NgwWowModule } from 'ngx-wow' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent, ...], imports: [NgwWowModule, ...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Once the module is imported, you can use the NgwWowService in your component (i.e. AppComponent ) to trigger reveal animation by calling init() or to be notified by WOW when an element is revealed.

Here is how it works:

import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core' ; import { Router, NavigationEnd } from '@angular/router' ; import { NgwWowService } from 'ngx-wow' ; import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription' ; import { filter } from 'rxjs/operators' ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy { private wowSubscription: Subscription; constructor ( private router: Router, private wowService: NgwWowService ){ this .router.events.pipe( filter( event => event instanceof NavigationEnd) ).subscribe( event => { this .wowService.init(); }); } ngOnInit() { this .wowSubscription = this .wowService.itemRevealed$.subscribe( ( item:HTMLElement ) => { }); } ngOnDestroy() { this .wowSubscription.unsubscribe(); } }

See WOW.js Documentation to see more about how to customize animation settings.

Credits

ngx-wow is built upon WOW.js, created by Matthieu Aussaguel

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Tine Kondo. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)