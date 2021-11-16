This project was generated with Angular CLI version 9.

It is the same way how angular handle document. With this module, you can use WINDOW token just like DOCUMENT token.

Breaking Change after version 6.0.0

BREAKING CHANGE: Support Angular >= 13 only

Breaking Change after version 5.0.0

return undefine if window is undefine. Before, it doesn't even inject WindowToken.

Breaking Change after version 1.0.2

removed now-unnecessary NgxWindowTokenModule , it will be inject into root module

Breaking Change after version 1.0.0

change WindowTokenModule -> NgxWindowTokenModule

Dependencies

Angular >=6.0.0

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ngx- window -token

Build project

1 . npm i 2 . npm run build

Usage

If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:

System.config({ map : { 'ngx-window-token' : 'node_modules/ngx-window-token' } });

In your component

constructor ( @Inject (WINDOW) _window) { }

For webpack / Angular CLI, it works as any other libraries. Please check demo folder for more help.

Example

stackblitz.com

or clone this repo and run ng serve

Contributing