Dependencies

it's only Angular! No jQuery or other WYSIWYG monsters

Angular Support

For Angular 12 ngx-wig@12.0.0 For Angular 11 ngx-wig@11.0.0 For Angular 10 ngx-wig@10.0.0 For Angular 9 ngx-wig@9.0.0 Since Angular 8 we sync the version and now for each AngularX you will be able to use ngx-wig version X. For Angular 7 ngx-wig@2.0.0 For Angular 6 ngx-wig@1.6.0

For Angular 4 and Angular = ^5 - use version ngx-wig@1.2.7

Icons

Icons are not in the pack! You can use the icons that you like. We recommend to use Material Design Icons

Installation

ngx-wig could be simply installed via npm:

npm install ngx-wig --save

Important note:

The last version on ngx-wig that was built for Angular 4.x is 0.3.6. Any higher version may be not fully compatible with Angular version lower than 5.0.0.

Usage

First, import the ngx-wig to your module:

import {NgxWigModule} from 'ngx-wig' ; ({ imports: [ NgxWigModule ] });

it's just attribute directive for textarea:

< link href = "https://cdn.materialdesignicons.com/2.1.19/css/materialdesignicons.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> ... < ngx-wig [ content ]= "text1" > </ ngx-wig >

Examples

Quick start ( demo )

< ngx-wig [ content ]= "text1" > </ ngx-wig >

< ngx-wig [ content ]= "text1" [ placeholder ]= "'Enter instructions here.'" > </ ngx-wig >

ngModel sync ( demo )

< ngx-wig [( ngModel )]= "text1" > </ ngx-wig > < ngx-wig [( ngModel )]= "text1" > </ ngx-wig >

Set buttons ( demo )

< ngx-wig [ content ]= "text1" [ buttons ]= "'bold, italic'" > </ ngx-wig >

onContentChange Hook ( demo )

< ngx-wig [ content ]= "text1" ( contentChange )= "result = $event" > </ ngx-wig > < div [ innerHTML ]= "result" > </ div >

Reactive FormControl ( demo )

< ngx-wig [ formControl ]= "text1" > </ ngx-wig >

< ngx-wig [( ngModel )]= "text1" > </ ngx-wig >

Adding own buttons

Please check an example here https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-wig-sample-plugins?file=src/app.ts

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

To run all tests:

$ npm run test

License

MIT © Stepan Suvorov