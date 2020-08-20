Version

WeUI 1.x using 7.0.x

using WeUI <= 2.2 using 8.x & Angular 8

using & Angular 8 WeUI >= 2.3 using 9.x & Angular 9, 10, Support dark & light theme

Table of Contents

Usage & Demo

Create project

Install global angular-cli :

npm install -g @angular/cli

New a empty angular project

ng new demo --style less cd demo

add ngx-weui

ng add ngx-weui

please refer to more details.

How to use it with:

angular-cli please refer to how.

please refer to how. stackblitz sample available here.

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)