NGX-WEUI
Version
- WeUI
1.x using
7.0.x
- WeUI
<= 2.2 using
8.x & Angular 8
- WeUI
>= 2.3 using
9.x & Angular 9, 10, Support dark & light theme
Table of Contents
- Usage & Demo
- Installation instructions
- API Docs
- Customize Theme
- Global Config
- Troubleshooting
- License
Usage & Demo
Create project
- Install global
angular-cli:
npm install -g @angular/cli
- New a empty angular project
ng new demo --style less
cd demo
- add
ngx-weui
ng add ngx-weui
please refer to more details.
How to use it with:
-
angular-cli please refer to how.
-
stackblitz sample available here.
License
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)