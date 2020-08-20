openbase logo
ngx-weui

by 卡色
10.0.2 (see all)

WeUI for angular

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

434

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

NGX-WEUI

WeUI Components build with Angular.

Build Status NPM version npm downloads Codecov GitHub license prettier

Version

  • WeUI 1.x using 7.0.x
  • WeUI <= 2.2 using 8.x & Angular 8
  • WeUI >= 2.3 using 9.x & Angular 9, 10, Support dark & light theme

Table of Contents

  1. Usage & Demo
  2. Installation instructions
  3. API Docs
  4. Customize Theme
  5. Global Config
  6. Troubleshooting
  7. License

Usage & Demo

Create project

  1. Install global angular-cli:
npm install -g @angular/cli
  1. New a empty angular project
# Specify less style
ng new demo --style less
cd demo
  1. add ngx-weui
ng add ngx-weui

please refer to more details.

How to use it with:

  • angular-cli please refer to how.
  • stackblitz sample available here.

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

