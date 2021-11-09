Local and session storage - Angular service

This library provides an easy to use service to manage the web storages (local and session) from your Angular application. It provides also two decorators to synchronize the component attributes and the web storages.

Migrate from v2.x to the v3

Update your project to Angular 7+ Rename the module usages by NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot() (before: Ng2Webstorage) The forRoot is now mandatory in the root module even if you don't need to configure the library

Download the library using npm npm install --save ngx-webstorage Declare the library in your main module import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {NgxWebstorageModule} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ declarations: [...], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot(), ], bootstrap: [...] }) export class AppModule { } Inject the services you want in your components and/or use the available decorators import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: `foobar` }) export class FooComponent { constructor ( private localSt:LocalStorageService ) {} ngOnInit() { this .localSt.observe( 'key' ) .subscribe( ( value ) => console .log( 'new value' , value)); } } import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: `{{boundValue}}` , }) export class FooComponent { () public boundValue; }

Store( key: string , value: any ): void

create or update an item in the local storage

: String. localStorage key. value: Serializable. value to store.

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: ` <section><input type="text" [(ngModel)]="attribute"/></section> <section><button (click)="saveValue()">Save</button></section> ` , }) export class FooComponent { attribute; constructor ( private storage:LocalStorageService ) {} saveValue() { this .storage.store( 'boundValue' , this .attribute); } }

Retrieve( key: string ): any

retrieve a value from the local storage

key: String. localStorage key.

Any; value

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: ` <section>{{attribute}}</section> <section><button (click)="retrieveValue()">Retrieve</button></section> ` , }) export class FooComponent { attribute; constructor ( private storage:LocalStorageService ) {} retrieveValue() { this .attribute = this .storage.retrieve( 'boundValue' ); } }

Clear( key?: string ): void

key: (Optional) String. localStorage key.

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorageService, LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: ` <section>{{boundAttribute}}</section> <section><button (click)="clearItem()">Clear</button></section> ` , }) export class FooComponent { ( 'boundValue' ) boundAttribute; constructor ( private storage:LocalStorageService ) {} clearItem() { this .storage.clear( 'boundValue' ); } }

Observe( key?: string ): EventEmitter

key: (Optional) localStorage key.

Observable; instance of EventEmitter

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorageService, LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: `{{boundAttribute}}` , }) export class FooComponent { ( 'boundValue' ) boundAttribute; constructor ( private storage:LocalStorageService ) {} ngOnInit() { this .storage.observe( 'boundValue' ) .subscribe( ( newValue ) => { console .log(newValue); }) } }

The api is identical as the LocalStorageService's

Synchronize the decorated attribute with a given value in the localStorage

storage key : (Optional) String. localStorage key, by default the decorator will take the attribute name.

: (Optional) String. localStorage key, by default the decorator will take the attribute name. default value: (Optional) Serializable. Default value

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: `{{boundAttribute}}` , }) export class FooComponent { () public boundAttribute; }

Synchronize the decorated attribute with a given value in the sessionStorage

storage key : (Optional) String. SessionStorage key, by default the decorator will take the attribute name.

: (Optional) String. SessionStorage key, by default the decorator will take the attribute name. default value: (Optional) Serializable. Default value

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; ({ selector: 'foo' , template: `{{randomName}}` , }) export class FooComponent { ( 'AnotherBoundAttribute' ) public randomName; }

Serialization doesn't work for objects:

NgxWebstorage's decorators are based upon accessors so the update trigger only on assignation. Consequence, if you change the value of a bound object's property the new model will not be store properly. The same thing will happen with a push into a bound array. To handle this cases you have to trigger manually the accessor.

import {LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage' ; class FooBar { ( 'prop' ) myArray; updateValue() { this .myArray.push( 'foobar' ); this .myArray = this .myArray; } }

npm install

Start the unit tests: npm run test

Start the unit tests: npm run test:watch