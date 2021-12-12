A simple Angular webcam component. Pure & minimal, no Flash-fallback. See the Demo!
Plug-and-play. This library contains a single module which can be imported into every standard Angular 13+ project.
Simple to use. The one component gives you full control and lets you take snapshots via actions and event bindings.
Minimal. No unnecessary Flash-fallbacks, no bundle-size bloating.
Try out the Live-Demo or see the Demo-Project.
Note: For older versions of Angular/TypeScript, please use previous releases of this library.
>=13.0.0
>=4.4.4
>=6.6.0
https:// or on localhost, for modern browsers to
permit WebRTC/UserMedia access.
npm install --save ngx-webcam
WebcamModule into your Angular module:
import {WebcamModule} from 'ngx-webcam';
@NgModule({
imports: [
WebcamModule,
...
],
...
})
export class AppModule {
}
WebcamComponent on your pages:
<webcam></webcam>
As simple as that.
For more examples, see the code in the Demo-Project.
This section describes the basic inputs/outputs of the component. All inputs are optional.
trigger: Observable<void>: An
Observable to trigger image capturing. When it fires, an image will be captured and
emitted (see Outputs).
width: number: The maximal video width of the webcam live view.
height: number: The maximal video height of the webcam live view. The actual view will be placed within these
boundaries, respecting the aspect ratio of the video stream.
videoOptions: MediaTrackConstraints: Defines
constraints (MediaTrackConstraints) to apply
when requesting the video track.
mirrorImage: string | WebcamMirrorProperties: Flag to control image mirroring. If the attribute is missing or
null
and the camera claims to be user-facing, the image will be mirrored (x-axis) to provide a better user experience ("
selfie view"). A string value of
"never" will prevent mirroring, whereas a value of
"always" will mirror every
camera stream, even if the camera cannot be detected as user-facing. For future extensions,
the
WebcamMirrorProperties object can also be used to set these values.
allowCameraSwitch: boolean: Flag to enable/disable camera switch. If enabled, a switch icon will be displayed if
multiple cameras are found.
switchCamera: Observable<boolean|string>: Can be used to cycle through available cameras (true=forward,
false=backwards), or to switch to a specific device by deviceId (string).
captureImageData: boolean = false: Flag to enable/disable capturing of a lossless pixel ImageData object when a
snapshot is taken. ImageData will be included in the emitted
WebcamImage object.
imageType: string = 'image/jpeg': Image type
to use when capturing snapshots. Default is 'image/jpeg'.
imageQuality: number = 0.92: Image quality
to use when capturing snapshots. Must be a number between 0..1. Default is 0.92.
imageCapture: EventEmitter<WebcamImage>: Whenever an image is captured (i.e. triggered by
[trigger]), the image is
emitted via this
EventEmitter. The image data is contained in the
WebcamImage data structure as both, plain Base64
string and data-url.
imageClick: EventEmitter<void>: An
EventEmitter to signal clicks on the webcam area.
initError: EventEmitter<WebcamInitError>: An
EventEmitter to signal errors during the webcam initialization.
cameraSwitched: EventEmitter<string>: Emits the active deviceId after the active video device has been switched.
When camera initialization fails for some reason, the component emits a
WebcamInitError via the
initError
EventEmitter. If provided by the browser, this object contains a field
mediaStreamError: MediaStreamError which
contains information about why UserMedia initialization failed. According
to Mozilla API docs, this object contains
a
name attribute which gives insight about the reason.
If the user denies permission, or matching media is not available, then the promise is rejected with NotAllowedError or NotFoundError respectively.
Determine if a user has denied permissions:
<webcam (initError)="handleInitError($event)"></webcam>
public handleInitError(error: WebcamInitError): void {
if (error.mediaStreamError && error.mediaStreamError.name === "NotAllowedError") {
console.warn("Camera access was not allowed by user!");
}
}
Here you can find instructions on how to start developing this library.
Run
npm run packagr to build the library. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory.
Run
npm start to build and run the surrounding demo app with the
WebcamModule. Essential for live-developing.
Run
npm run docs to generate the live-demo documentation pages in the
docs/ directory.
Run
npm run test to run unit-tests.