ngx-web-worker

by start-javascript
8.0.0 (see all)

Web worker for angular.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

What is this?

Web worker service for Angular.

Demo

Install

npm i ngx-web-worker

API

export interface IWebWorkerService {
  run<T>(workerFunction: (any) => T, data?: any): Promise<T>;
  runUrl(url: string, data?: any): Promise<any>;
  terminate<T>(promise: Promise<T>): Promise<T>;
}

  • run

    • workerFunction:

      • Must be a self-contained function. Cannot reference outside variables.

      • You can import other libraries with importScripts though

      • These are okay:

      • run(input => input * input, 10);

run(input => {
    const square = num => num * num;
    return square(input);
}, 10);

const someFunction = (input) => input * input);
run(someFunction, 10);

class Runner {
    private webWorkerService = new WebWorkerService();
    constructor() {
        this.webWorkerService.run(this.someFunction, 10);
    }
    someFunction() {
        return input * input;
    }
}

      • These will probably NOT work:

      • // this is not okay because inside the context of the web worker `this` is not the same `this` as here.
run(input => this.square(input), 10);

// this is not okay because `_` doesn't exist in the web worker context (assuming tht `_` is available here to begin with)
run(input => {
  return _.uniqueId() * input;
}, 10);

    • data: serializable data

  • runUrl: Basically the same as

    • url: The url you would use to create a Worker instance
    • data: Same as the run method

  • terminate: Calling this will terminate the web worker, if it is still running.

    • promise: The Promise instance returned by run or runUrl.

Example

Check out ngx-web-worker-example for a sample project, or see app/app.component.ts for usage with an Angular application.

export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
    constructor(private _webWorkerService: WebWorkerService) {
    }

    ngOnInit() {
        const input = 100;
        const promise = this._webWorkerService.run(this.someCPUHeavyFunction, input);
        promise.then(result => console.log(result));
    }

    someCPUHeavyFunction (input) {
        return input * 10;
    }
}

