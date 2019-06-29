Web worker service for Angular.
npm i ngx-web-worker
export interface IWebWorkerService {
run<T>(workerFunction: (any) => T, data?: any): Promise<T>;
runUrl(url: string, data?: any): Promise<any>;
terminate<T>(promise: Promise<T>): Promise<T>;
}
run
workerFunction:
Must be a self-contained function. Cannot reference outside variables.
You can import other libraries with
importScripts
though
These are okay:
run(input => input * input, 10);
run(input => {
const square = num => num * num;
return square(input);
}, 10);
const someFunction = (input) => input * input);
run(someFunction, 10);
class Runner {
private webWorkerService = new WebWorkerService();
constructor() {
this.webWorkerService.run(this.someFunction, 10);
}
someFunction() {
return input * input;
}
}
These will probably NOT work:
// this is not okay because inside the context of the web worker `this` is not the same `this` as here.
run(input => this.square(input), 10);
// this is not okay because `_` doesn't exist in the web worker context (assuming tht `_` is available here to begin with)
run(input => {
return _.uniqueId() * input;
}, 10);
data:
serializable data
runUrl: Basically the same as
url: The url you would use to create a
Worker instance
data: Same as the
run method
terminate: Calling this will
terminate the web worker,
if it is still running.
promise: The
Promise instance returned by
run or
runUrl.
Check out ngx-web-worker-example for a
sample project, or see
app/app.component.ts for usage with an Angular
application.
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private _webWorkerService: WebWorkerService) {
}
ngOnInit() {
const input = 100;
const promise = this._webWorkerService.run(this.someCPUHeavyFunction, input);
promise.then(result => console.log(result));
}
someCPUHeavyFunction (input) {
return input * 10;
}
}