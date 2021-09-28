openbase logo
ngx-viewer

by winteragency
1.0.8 (see all)

Angular 8+ directive for the Viewer.js library 🔎

Popularity

Downloads/wk

597

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Image Viewer

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-viewer 🔎

Latest Stable Version Total Downloads License Made by WINTER

This is a simple Angular 8+ directive wrapping the amazing Viewer.js library.

Installation

Add both this library and the original Viewer.js library as dependencies to your project:

yarn add ngx-viewer viewerjs

Import the module into your application's app.module.ts:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// import ngx-viewer module
import { NgxViewerModule } from 'ngx-viewer';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    NgxViewerModule // add ngx-viewer module here
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Finally, you'll need to import the styles for Viewer.js somehow, for example in your base styles.(s)css:

@import '~viewerjs/dist/viewer.css';

Basic usage

The ngxViewer directive can be added to a container wrapping multiple images, or to an individual image. The default Viewer.js configuration options will be used.

Single image

<img src="https://picsum.photos/2000/1500" ngxViewer>

<div ngxViewer>
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/2000/1500/?random=1" alt="Image 1">
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/2000/1500/?random=2" alt="Image 2">
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/2000/1500/?random=3" alt="Image 3">
</div>

Options

All options exposed by Viewer.js can be set for this directive using [viewerOptions]:

Template file (HTML)

<img src="https://picsum.photos/2000/1500" ngxViewer [viewerOptions]="viewerOptions">

Component file (TS)

public viewerOptions: any = {
  navbar: false,
  toolbar: {
    zoomIn: 4,
    zoomOut: 4,
    oneToOne: 4,
    reset: 4,
    prev: 4,
    play: {
      show: 4,
      size: 'large',
    },
    next: 4,
    rotateLeft: 4,
    rotateRight: 4,
    flipHorizontal: 4,
    flipVertical: 4,
  }
};

Note: The Viewer.js defaults are always used as standard, with the exception of the transition option.

Events

All events exposed by Viewer.js are made available by the directive as output bindings:

<img src="https://picsum.photos/2000/1500" ngxViewer (viewerReady)="onViewerReady($event)">

The available events are:

  • viewerReady
  • viewerShow
  • viewerShown
  • viewerHide
  • viewerHidden
  • viewerView
  • viewerViewed
  • viewerZoom
  • viewerZoomed

See Viewer.js' docs for more information on each event.

Transitions

There's a known issue with the Viewer.js transitions that are normally enabled by default. They work fine in development but break (without errors) whenever building with optimizations active (i.e building for production). To get around this, the directive disables transitions by default. If you want to re-enable them (if, for some reason, you aren't running optimizations as part of your production builds) you can set transition: true in your viewerOptions.

See this issue.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018, WINTER AGENCY

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Alternatives

nii
ngx-ionic-image-viewerAn Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nds
ngx-drag-scrollA lightweight responsive Angular carousel library
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
11K
@clarivate/angular-image-viewerImage Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreent, Rotate, Zoom etc.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
119
aiv
@hreimer/angular-image-viewerImage Viewer For Angular 8+ . It also has various functionality like Image FullScreen, Rotate, Zoom etc.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
396
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
niv
ng2-image-viewerNg2-Image Viewer for Angular 2+ projects
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2K
Tutorials

ngx-viewer examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iongx-viewer examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use ngx-viewer by viewing and forking ngx-viewer example apps on CodeSandbox
Ngx Viewer - Angular 8+ directive for the Viewer.js library 🔎 - (ngx-viewer)
opensourcelibs.comNgx Viewer - Angular 8+ directive for the Viewer.js library 🔎 - (ngx-viewer)Ngx Viewer is an open source software project. Angular 8+ directive for the Viewer.js library 🔎.