ngx-useful-swiper

by JayChase
10.0.1

Use iDangero.us' great slider, Swiper in Angular 2.

Readme

ngx-useful-swiper

Use iDangero.us's great slider Swiper in Angular.

Install

npm install --save ngx-useful-swiper@latest swiper

Add the swiper styles to the app styles in angular.json.

{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/@angular/cli/lib/config/schema.json",
  "version": 1,
  "newProjectRoot": "projects",
  "projects": {
    "demo": {
      ...
      "architect": {
        "build": {
          "builder": "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser",
          "options": {
            ...
            "styles": [
              "./node_modules/swiper/swiper-bundle.css",
            ],
            ...

Usage

In app.module.ts (or in whichever child module you are using the component) import the NgxUsefulSwiperModule module.

import { NgxUsefulSwiperModule } from 'ngx-useful-swiper';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [BrowserModule, NgxUsefulSwiperModule],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

Add the swiper component to your component to create a slider and add the content as you normally would to set up a slider (see the official demos for more information). Note, you don't need to include the swiper-container div just the content, but the slides should be contained in a swiper-wrapper div and have the class swiper-slide.

<my-component>
  <swiper [config]="config">
    <div class="swiper-wrapper">
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 1</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 2</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 3</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 4</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 5</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 6</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 7</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 8</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 9</div>
      <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 10</div>
    </div>
    <!-- Add Pagination -->
    <div class="swiper-pagination"></div>
    <!-- Add Arrows -->
    <div class="swiper-button-next"></div>
    <div class="swiper-button-prev"></div>
  </swiper>
</my-component>

Set the config for the swiper in you component and bind it to the component config property as above.

import { SwiperOptions } from 'swiper';


export class MyComponent implements OnInit {
config: SwiperOptions = {
    pagination: { el: '.swiper-pagination', clickable: true },
    navigation: {
      nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
      prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev'
    },
    spaceBetween: 30
  };

Set the height and width of the component.

swiper {
  height: 300px;
  width: 400px;
}

The component also checks for the contents of swiper-wrapper being changed and calls update on the swiper when they are. This allows for dynamic slide lists as you can see from the demo in this repo.

<swiper [config]="config">
  <div class="swiper-wrapper">
    <img class="swiper-slide" *ngFor="let image of images" [src]="image" />
  </div>
  <div class="swiper-pagination"></div>
  <div class="swiper-button-next"></div>
  <div class="swiper-button-prev"></div>
</swiper>

note for Bootstrap users

To ensure the swiper works will with a column layout you may need to set the box-sizing to border-box on the swiper-wrapper.

.swiper-wrapper {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

Manually initializing the Swiper

By default the Swiper will be created in the AfterViewChecked event of the component. If the swiper is not going to have been rendered at this time (if it is on a hidden tab for example), it is best to handle the initialization manually. To do this use the component's initialize property and only set it's value to true when ready. This will then initialize the Swiper the next time the next AfterViewChecked event is fired to ensure the DOM is ready.

<mat-tabs mat-ripple mat-tab-active-index="0">
  <mat-tab-panel mat-tab-panel-title="Tab1"> </mat-tab-panel>
  <mat-tab-panel mat-tab-panel-title="Tab2" #panel>
    <swiper [config]="config" class="wrap1" [initialize]="panel.isActive">
      <div class="swiper-wrapper wrap1">
        <img
          class="swiper-slide"
          *ngFor="let image of trigger.images"
          [src]="image"
        />
      </div>
      <div class="swiper-pagination"></div>
      <div class="swiper-button-next"></div>
      <div class="swiper-button-prev"></div>
    </swiper>
  </mat-tab-panel>
</mat-tabs>

Accessing the Swiper instance

When a new instance of Swiper is created it is set as a property on the component. You can then access this by using a template reference. For example add the template reference #usefulSwiper

<swiper [config]="config" #usefulSwiper>
  <div class="swiper-wrapper">
    <img class="swiper-slide" *ngFor="let image of images" [src]="image" />
  </div>
  <div class="swiper-pagination"></div>
  <div class="swiper-button-next"></div>
  <div class="swiper-button-prev"></div>
</swiper>

..and then you can use the reference to access the swiper property.

<button (click)="usefulSwiper.swiper.createLoop()">loop</button>

To access the swiper instance and all of it's properties, methods and events use a viewchild to get the component.swiper property.

 @ViewChild('usefulSwiper',{static: false S}) usefulSwiper: SwiperComponent;

 ...

  next() {
    this.usefulSwiper.swiper.slideNext();
  }

