Please navigate to the src/app sub-folder for more detailed examples.

allowedTypes Allowed file types (directive only)

authorize Function used to authorize requests (example)

autoUpload Auto start upload when files added. Default value: true

storeIncompleteHours Limit upload lifetime. Default value: 24

chunkSize Fixed chunk size. If not specified, the optimal size will be automatically adjusted based on the network speed. If set to 0 , normal unloading will be used instead of chunked

maxChunkSize Dynamic chunk size limit

concurrency Set the maximum parallel uploads. Default value: 2

endpoint URL to create new uploads. Default value: '/upload'

responseType Expected server response type

headers Headers to be appended to each HTTP request

metadata Custom metadata to be added to the uploaded files

multiple Allow selecting multiple files. Default value: true (directive only)

prerequest Function called before every request (example)

retryConfig Object to configure retry settings: maxAttempts Maximum number of retry attempts. Default value: 8

shouldRestartCodes Upload not exist and will be restarted. Default value: [404, 410]

authErrorCodes If one of these codes is received, the request will be repeated with an updated authorization token. Default value: [401]

shouldRetryCodes Retryable 4xx status codes. Default value: [423, 429]

shouldRetry Overrides the built-in function that determines whether the operation should be retried

minDelay Minimum (initial) retry interval. Default value: 500

maxDelay Maximum retry interval. Default value: 50_000

onBusyDelay Delay used between retries for non-error responses with missing range/offset

timeout Time interval after which unfinished requests must be retried

token Authorization token as a string or function returning a string or Promise<string>