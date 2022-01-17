Angular Resumable Upload Module
npm install ngx-uploadx
import { UploadxModule } from 'ngx-uploadx';
@NgModule({
imports: [
UploadxModule,
});
uploadx directive to the component template and provide the required options:
// Component code
import { UploadxOptions, UploadState } from 'ngx-uploadx';
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
templateUrl: `
<input type="file" [uploadx]="options" (state)="onUpload($event)">
`
})
export class AppHomeComponent {
options: UploadxOptions = { endpoint: `[URL]` };
onUpload(state: UploadState) {
console.log(state);
}
}
Please navigate to the src/app sub-folder for more detailed examples.
allowedTypes Allowed file types (directive only)
authorize Function used to authorize requests (example)
autoUpload Auto start upload when files added. Default value:
true
storeIncompleteHours Limit upload lifetime. Default value:
24
chunkSize Fixed chunk size. If not specified, the optimal size will be automatically adjusted based on the network speed.
If set to
0, normal unloading will be used instead of chunked
maxChunkSize Dynamic chunk size limit
concurrency Set the maximum parallel uploads. Default value:
2
endpoint URL to create new uploads. Default value:
'/upload'
responseType Expected server response type
headers Headers to be appended to each HTTP request
metadata Custom metadata to be added to the uploaded files
multiple Allow selecting multiple files. Default value:
true (directive only)
prerequest Function called before every request (example)
retryConfig Object to configure retry settings:
maxAttempts Maximum number of retry attempts. Default value:
8
shouldRestartCodes Upload not exist and will be restarted. Default value:
[404, 410]
authErrorCodes If one of these codes is received, the request will be repeated with an updated authorization token. Default value:
[401]
shouldRetryCodes Retryable 4xx status codes. Default value:
[423, 429]
shouldRetry Overrides the built-in function that determines whether the operation should be retried
minDelay Minimum (initial) retry interval. Default value:
500
maxDelay Maximum retry interval. Default value:
50_000
onBusyDelay Delay used between retries for non-error responses with missing range/offset
timeout Time interval after which unfinished requests must be retried
token Authorization token as a
string or function returning a
string or
Promise<string>
uploaderClass Upload API implementation. Built-in:
UploaderX(default),
Tus. More examples
Adds directives and provide static method
withConfig for global configuration (example).
💡 No need to import
UploadxModuleif you do not use the
uploadxor
uploadxDropdirectives in your application.
<div uploadxDrop>
<label class="file-drop">
<input type="file" [uploadx]="options" [control]="control" (state)="onState($event)" />
</label>
</div>
File input directive.
selectors:
[uploadx],
uploadx
Properties:
@Input() uploadx: UploadxOptions Set directive options
@Input() options: UploadxOptions Alias for
uploadx property
@Input() control: UploadxControlEvent Control the uploads
@Output() state: EventEmitter<UploadState> Event emitted on upload state change
File drop directive.
selector:
uploadxDrop
💡 Activates the
.uploadx-drop-activeclass on DnD operations.
init(options?: UploadxOptions): Observable<UploadState>
Initializes service. Returns Observable that emits a new value on progress or status changes.
// @example:
uploadxOptions: UploadxOptions = {
concurrency: 4,
endpoint: `${environment.api}/upload`,
uploaderClass: Tus
};
ngOnInit() {
this.uploadService.init(this.uploadxOptions)
.subscribe((state: UploadState) => {
console.log(state);
// ...
}
}
connect(options?: UploadxOptions): Observable<Uploader[]>
Initializes service. Returns Observable that emits the current queue.
// @example:
@Component({
template: `
<input type="file" uploadx">
<div *ngFor="let item of uploads$ | async">{{item.name}}</div>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
export class UploadsComponent {
uploads$: Observable<Uploader[]>;
options: UploadxOptions = {
endpoint: `${environment.api}/upload?uploadType=uploadx`,
headers: { 'ngsw-bypass': 1 }
}
constructor(private uploadService: UploadxService) {
this.uploads$ = this.uploadService.connect(this.options);
}
disconnect(): void
Terminate all uploads and clears the queue.
ngOnDestroy(): void
Called when the service instance is destroyed. Interrupts all uploads and clears the queue and subscriptions.
💡 Normally
ngOnDestroy()is never called because
UploadxServiceis an application-wide service, and uploading will continue even after the upload component is destroyed.
handleFiles(files: FileList | File | File[], options = {} as UploadxOptions): void
// @example:
onFilesSelected(): void {
this.uploadService.handleFiles(this.fileInput.nativeElement.files);
}
Creates uploaders for files and adds them to the upload queue.
control(event: UploadxControlEvent): void
Uploads control.
// @example:
pause(uploadId?: string) {
this.uploadService.control({ action: 'pause', uploadId });
}
setToken(token: string) {
this.uploadService.control({ token });
}
request<T = string>(config: AjaxRequestConfig): Promise<AjaxResponse<T>>
Make HTTP request with
axios like interface. (example)
state(): UploadState[]
Returns the current state of uploads.
constructor(private uploadService: UploadxService) {
// restore background uploads
this.uploads = this.uploadService.state();
}
queue: Uploader[]
Uploaders array.
// @example:
export class UploadComponent {
state: UploadState;
options: UploadxOptions = {
concurrency: 1,
multiple: false,
endpoint: `${environment.api}/upload`,
}
constructor(private uploadService: UploadxService) {
this.state = this.uploadService.queue[0] || {};
}
events: Observable<UploadState>
Uploads state events.
UPLOADX_FACTORY_OPTIONS: override default configuration
UPLOADX_OPTIONS: global options
UPLOADX_AJAX: override internal ajax lib
npm start
http://localhost:4200/
Run
npm run build to build the lib.
packaged by ng-packagr
Pull requests are welcome!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)