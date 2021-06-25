Angular 2+ File Uploader
Add
ngx-uploader module as dependency to your project.
npm install ngx-uploader --save
or using
yarn:
yarn add ngx-uploader
ngx-uploader into your project.
ngFileDrop and
ngFileSelect directives.
npm run build:prod
node dist/api/index.js
Then open your browser at
http://localhost:4900.
docker build -t ngx-uploader .
docker run -it --rm -p 4900:4900 ngx-uploader
Again, you are ready to open your browser at
http://localhost:4900.
MIT
I upgrade this dependency's UI as per my requirement. 1). Easy to use. 2). You can add your custom logic also when file uploading or uploaded. 3). I can print my backend API's response "Message" key in UI. Like file upload has error or success. This also works for multiple file upload. 4). If we read it's documentation carefully then it will be very easy to use. 5). We can restrict particular files on upload. Superb functionalities in this plugin. Great job done by it's developers. Superb plugin for multiple file uploads.