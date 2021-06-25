Nikunj78 ● 1 Rating ● 1 Review ●

9 months ago

Bleeding Edge Highly Customizable Great Documentation Easy to Use

I upgrade this dependency's UI as per my requirement. 1). Easy to use. 2). You can add your custom logic also when file uploading or uploaded. 3). I can print my backend API's response "Message" key in UI. Like file upload has error or success. This also works for multiple file upload. 4). If we read it's documentation carefully then it will be very easy to use. 5). We can restrict particular files on upload. Superb functionalities in this plugin. Great job done by it's developers. Superb plugin for multiple file uploads.