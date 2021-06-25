openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ngx-uploader

by bleenco
11.0.0 (see all)

Angular File Uploader

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

758

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

69

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular File Uploader

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/52
Read All Reviews
Nikunj78

Top Feedback

2Bleeding Edge
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

ngx-uploader

Angular 2+ File Uploader

https://ngx-uploader.com

Installation

Add ngx-uploader module as dependency to your project.

npm install ngx-uploader --save

or using yarn:

yarn add ngx-uploader
  • app.module.ts is a sample how to to include ngx-uploader into your project.
  • app.component.ts defines example how to handle events in component or service.
  • app.component.html represents HTML template with usage examples of ngFileDrop and ngFileSelect directives.

Running demo on local machine

Building demo source code

npm run build:prod
node dist/api/index.js

Then open your browser at http://localhost:4900.

Running demo using Docker

docker build -t ngx-uploader .
docker run -it --rm -p 4900:4900 ngx-uploader

Again, you are ready to open your browser at http://localhost:4900.

LICENCE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nikunj781 Rating1 Review
9 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I upgrade this dependency's UI as per my requirement. 1). Easy to use. 2). You can add your custom logic also when file uploading or uploaded. 3). I can print my backend API's response "Message" key in UI. Like file upload has error or success. This also works for multiple file upload. 4). If we read it's documentation carefully then it will be very easy to use. 5). We can restrict particular files on upload. Superb functionalities in this plugin. Great job done by it's developers. Superb plugin for multiple file uploads.

0
ardeshir2 Ratings0 Reviews
November 25, 2020
Bleeding Edge
grzesns1 Rating0 Reviews
November 7, 2020
Hard to Use
Fahimehtehran2 Ratings0 Reviews
October 31, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-uploaddrag and drop file component
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
nu
@wkoza/ngx-uploadNgx-upload is an upload module for Angular Ivy ready
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
257
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nfd
ngx-file-dropAngular 11 file and folder drop library
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
189K
cor
@ngx-file-upload/coreangular x fileupload
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
463
See 63 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
unpkg.comUNPKG - ngx-uploaderThe CDN for ngx-uploader
Ngx Uploader - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comNgx Uploader - StackBlitzA angular-cli project based on rxjs, core-js, zone.js, ngx-uploader, @angular/core, @angular/http, @angular/forms, @angular/common, @angular/router, @angular/compiler, @angular/platform-browser and @angular/platform-browser-dynamic.
ngx-uploader,bleenco
githubhelp.comngx-uploader,bleencongx-uploader,bleenco | angular file uploader.
ngx-uploader on NPM
libraries.io1 year agongx-uploader on NPMDiscover open source packages, modules and frameworks you can use in your code
View ngx-uploader on Snyk Open Source Advisor
snyk.io3 years agoView ngx-uploader on Snyk Open Source AdvisorFind the best open-source package for your project with Snyk Open Source Advisor. Explore over 1 million open source packages.