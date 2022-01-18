npx ngx-unused-css --init
npm i -D ngx-unused-css
Add script into
package.json and run it:
"scripts": { ... "unused-css": "ngx-unused-css" ... }
.html files inside the project and then pairs it with their styling files;
e.g. app.component.html > app.component.scss
:host or
::ng-deep will be ignored
Global:
npm install -g ngx-unused-css
or
Local:
npm install ngx-unused-css --save-dev
.ngx-unused-css.json
Run in CLI if installed globally like:
ngx-unused-css
or add it to package.json > scripts:
"unused-css": "ngx-unused-css" and run in CLI:
npm run unused-css
Optionally, override config path with CLI param:
ngx-unused-css --config=otherConfig
String
null
Path to a project, for Angular it is usually
src/app
String
.scss
Styling extension used in the project, options are:
scss | sass | css
String
null
Path to global styles, usally it is
src/styles.scss
Custom importer handler, more details here: https://sass-lang.com/documentation/js-api/interfaces/FileImporter
Refer to original documentation: https://github.com/sass/node-sass#includepaths
Array<String | Object>
null
Selectors to ignore, they can be defined globally (as an string) or specific per file (as an object). This comes useful when class is applied based on the value from the backend, e.g.
[ngClass]="model.status.toLowerCase()" class is dervied from the backend so there is no possibility to do the analysis.
Special: global as a string, or Object as a file specific
String
null
Path to css file, relative to projectPath
Array<String>
null
Array of selectors inside the file
Boolean
false
If set as true it will ignore selectors property (if defined) and will ignore whole file
Example: Ignore .dynamic-class in app.component.scss:
{
file: "app.component.scss",
selectors: [".dynamic-class"]
}
Example: Ignore whole app.component.scss:
{
file: "app.component.scss",
all: true
}
Example: Ignore ng-star globally and .test-2 inside test.component.scss file:
{
"path": "src/app",
"ignore": [
"ng-star",
{
"file": "test.component.scss",
"selectors": [".test-2"]
}
]
}
If ngClass is found on the element, same element will be duplicated with all possible combination of the classes on the same level and template will be then compared with css definition to match if all possible combinations are used
Example:
<div class="test">
<div class="test" [ngClass]="{ class1: var1, class2: var2 }"></div>
</div>
To compare against CSS it will recompile html with all possible cases:
<div class="test">
<div class="test" [ngClass]="{ class1: var1, class2: var2 }"></div>
<div class="test class1"></div>
<div class="test class2"></div>
<div class="test class1 class2"></div>
</div>
NOTE: This library will not detect nested ngClasses
Template files that are not matching their styling counter part will be ignored