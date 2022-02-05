Angular UI Switch Component

Description

This is a simple iOS 7 style switch component for Angular.

Live demo

A stackblitz is also available here

Inspired by switchery in Angular.

Installation

npm: npm install ngx-ui-switch --save

yarn: yarn add ngx-ui-switch

Some features are not available in previous versions:

CSS styling

Switch content (checkedLabel, uncheckedLabel) #309 #343

Global options

beforeChange event #314 #359

Usage

Import into a module ( AppModule example below)

import { UiSwitchModule } from 'ngx-ui-switch' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ imports : [BrowserModule, UiSwitchModule], declarations : [AppComponent], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Add default css file to appropriate project(s) angular.json

"styles" : [ "src/styles.css" , "./node_modules/ngx-ui-switch/ui-switch.component.css" ]

Alternatively, the scss version can be imported into a scss file:

@ import '~ngx-ui-switch/ui-switch.component.scss' ;

Global config

Use when you want to change default values globally.

These settings will override anything passed in via property bindings.

import { UiSwitchModule } from 'ngx-ui-switch' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, UiSwitchModule.forRoot({ size : 'small' , color : 'rgb(0, 189, 99)' , switchColor : '#80FFA2' , defaultBgColor : '#00ACFF' , defaultBoColor : '#476EFF' , checkedLabel : 'on' , uncheckedLabel : 'off' }) ], declarations : [AppComponent], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

< ui-switch > </ ui-switch >

Note that if you are using the switch in a child NgModule , such as a lazy loaded module, then you must also import the module in the module itself or within a shared module. Otherwise you will get the error that it is an unknown component as seen in issue #227.

Two way binding

< ui-switch [( ngModel )]= "enable" > </ ui-switch >

Params

checked

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch checked > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch [ checked ]= "false" > </ ui-switch >

disabled

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch disabled > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch checked [ disabled ]= "true" > </ ui-switch >

loading

Show a loading state for the toggle button when true. Often utilized with beforeChange.

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch [ loading ]= "isLoading" > < i class = "fa fa-spinner fa-pulse" * ngIf = "isLoading" > </ i > </ ui-switch >

change

type: boolean

default: noop

< ui-switch ( change )= "onChange($event)" > </ ui-switch >

changeEvent

type: MouseEvent

default: noop

< ui-switch ( changeEvent )= "onChangeEvent($event)" > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch ( changeEvent )= "$event.stopPropagation()" > </ ui-switch >

valueChange

type: boolean

default: noop

< ui-switch ( valueChange )= "onValueChange($event)" > </ ui-switch >

beforeChange

Utilize an observable to check that the toggle event should complete

type: Observable\<boolean>

default: noop

< ui-switch [ beforeChange ]= "OnBeforeChange" > </ ui-switch >

OnBeforeChange: Observable< boolean > = new Observable( ( observer ) => { const timeout = setTimeout( () => { observer.next( true ); }, 2000 ); return () => clearTimeout(timeout); });

size

type: string

default: medium

< ui-switch size = "small" > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch size = "large" > </ ui-switch >

reverse

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch reverse > </ ui-switch >

color

type: string

default: rgb(100, 189, 99)

< ui-switch color = "red" > </ ui-switch >

switchColor

type: string

default: #fff

< ui-switch switchColor = "#fcfcfc" > </ ui-switch >

defaultBgColor

Default background color

type: string

default: #fff

< ui-switch defaultBgColor = "red" > </ ui-switch >

defaultBoColor

Default border color

type: string

default: #dfdfdf

< ui-switch defaultBoColor = "black" > </ ui-switch >

checkedLabel

Checked label (on)

type: string

default: null

< ui-switch checkedLabel = "on" > </ ui-switch >

uncheckedLabel

Unchecked label (off)

type: string

default: null

< ui-switch uncheckedLabel = "off" > </ ui-switch >

checkedTextColor

checked text color of the label (on)

type: string

default: black

< ui-switch checkedTextColor = "#7CFC00" > </ ui-switch >

uncheckedTextColor

Unchecked text color of the label (off)

type: string

default: black

< ui-switch uncheckedTextColor = "red" > </ ui-switch >

Switch Content

< ui-switch uncheckedLabel = "off" > < img src = "" /> </ ui-switch >

Development

Setup

yarn install

Demo

Edit files in src/app to add to the demo or try changes to the library.

Build library

First, edit version in package.json and src/lib/package.json to publish a new version to npmjs.org

yarn build yarn release

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!