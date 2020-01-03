This is an Angular 2+ wrapper directive for native JS library for @mentions - tributejs. It supports contenteditable and Reactive Forms.
To install:
npm i tributejs ngx-tribute
Note: At least version
3.3.5 of
tributejs is required.
Import
NgxTributeModule:
import {NgxTributeModule} from 'ngx-tribute';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxTributeModule
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
and use
[ngxTribute] directive on your
input,
textarea or
[contenteditable]:
<input [ngxTribute]="tributeOptions">
Import default CSS from
node_modules/tributejs/dist/tribute.css to get a minimal working example.
Check tributejs docs for a detailed description of the configuration object.
Check a demo and it's code to see different ways of using the directive. It integrates well with template forms and reactive forms.
Inputs:
[ngxTribute] - Tribute.js configuration object, refer to original library docs for details
[implicitFormControl] - pass
FormControl if it's value will be altered by Tribute
(this isn't required if you use
[formControl] or
[formControlName] directives)
[menuContainer] - if you want to use
menuContainer option from Tribute.js, pass element obtained
by template ref variable here, instead of manually retrieving element from DOM. See "Using
menuContainer"
below for an explanation and example
Outputs:
(onMentioned) - emits the whole value of input each time when a new mention is added
(mentionItemSelected) - emits the original object of input each time when a new mention is added
When using Angular reactive forms, form control value needs to be updated whenever you select any mention.
This directive does it automatically by intercepting Angular
[formControl] or
[formControlName]
directive attached to the same element as Tribute.js or one of its ancestors.
If for some reason you're not using standard directives, you can use
[implicitFormControl]
input to pass form control, which should be updated, directly to
ngxTribute directive.
See demo app and it's code for an example.
menuContainer
Tribute.js allows to pass a DOM element, to which menu should be attached, by using
menuContainer option.
It's a bad practice in Angular to obtain elements via
document methods (eg.
document.getElementById()).
Angular gives it's own methods for accessing DOM nodes. In this case, Template Reference Variable should be used.
See following example:
@Component({
template: `
<input [ngxTribute]="options" [menuContainer]="container">
<div #container></div>
`
})
class MyComponent {
options = {
values: [
{ key: 'foo', value: 'Foo' },
{ key: 'bar', value: 'Bar' },
{ key: 'baz', value: 'Baz' }
],
positionMenu: false
}
}
projects/ngx-tribute and demo code in
src
npm install after cloning the repo
npm run build-lib to build the library used by demo app
npm start to start a dev server with demo app
npm run build-lib to see that changes in demo app
npm run build-demo to rebuild a demo app
We were rewriting a project from AngularJS 1.5 to Angular 2 and faced the lack of a good library for @mentions in the new Angular.
There were some, but we needed a good support for
[contenteditable], and none of existing solutions satisfied our needs.
We decided to check for some lib written in pure JS and add an Angular wrapper for it.
We were so happy with the result, that we decided to share that with the rest of the world :)