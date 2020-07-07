An Angular treeview component with checkbox
This component is currently supporting Bootstrap 4. If you are using Bootstrap 4 alpha 6, please downgrade to the older version 1.0.10.
You can customize CSS yourself to break down dependencies to Bootstrap.
https://leovo2708.github.io/ngx-treeview/
After install the above dependencies, install
ngx-treeview via:
npm install ngx-treeview --save
Once installed you need to import our main module in your application module:
import { TreeviewModule } from 'ngx-treeview';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [TreeviewModule.forRoot(), ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
<ngx-treeview
[config]="config"
[items]="items"
(selectedChange)="onSelectedChange($event)"
(filterChange)="onFilterChange($event)"
>
</ngx-treeview>
<ngx-dropdown-treeview
[buttonClass]="buttonClass"
[config]="config"
[items]="items"
(selectedChange)="onSelectedChange($event)"
(filterChange)="onFilterChange($event)"
>
</ngx-dropdown-treeview>
config is optional. This is the default configuration:
{
hasAllCheckBox: true,
hasFilter: false,
hasCollapseExpand: false,
decoupleChildFromParent: false,
maxHeight: 500
}
You can change default configuration easily because TreeviewConfig is injectable.
ngxTreeview:
To map your JSON objects to TreeItem objects.
<ngx-dropdown-treeview
[config]="config"
[items]="items | ngxTreeview:'textField'"
(selectedChange)="onSelectedChange($event)"
>
</ngx-dropdown-treeview>
const itCategory = new TreeviewItem({
text: "IT",
value: 9,
children: [
{
text: "Programming",
value: 91,
children: [
{
text: "Frontend",
value: 911,
children: [
{ text: "Angular 1", value: 9111 },
{ text: "Angular 2", value: 9112 },
{ text: "ReactJS", value: 9113 },
],
},
{
text: "Backend",
value: 912,
children: [
{ text: "C#", value: 9121 },
{ text: "Java", value: 9122 },
{ text: "Python", value: 9123, checked: false },
],
},
],
},
{
text: "Networking",
value: 92,
children: [
{ text: "Internet", value: 921 },
{ text: "Security", value: 922 },
],
},
],
});
You can pass the second paramater 'autoCorrectChecked' with value=true (default is false) in constructor of TreeviewItem to correct checked value of it and all of its descendants. In some cases, you need to push or pop children flexibly, checked of parent may be not correct. Then you need to call function correctChecked() to help to correct from root to its descendants.
const vegetableCategory = new TreeviewItem({
text: "Vegetable",
value: 2,
children: [
{ text: "Salad", value: 21 },
{ text: "Potato", value: 22 },
],
});
vegetableCategory.children.push(
new TreeviewItem({ text: "Mushroom", value: 23, checked: false })
);
vegetableCategory.correctChecked(); // need this to make 'Vegetable' node to change checked value from true to false
Extract data from list of checked TreeviewItem and send it in parameter of event selectedChange. Some built-in TreeviewEventParser:
See example 4 & 5.
I am very appreciate for your ideas, proposals and found bugs which you can leave in github issues. Thanks in advance!
Slow on large datasets. No lazy load children functionality. 98 opened issues since 2019 without answers.
Hello Leo Vo, You really did a great job by creating this amazing, easy-to-use and understandable library for tree view. I like all the features. Nevertheless, It would be excellent if you add the icons for each level (item), because I didn't find out any mentions the icons. Regards, Darkhan