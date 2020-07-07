openbase logo
ngx-treeview

by Leo Vo
10.0.2 (see all)

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

Overview

11.2K

GitHub Stars

334

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Tree, Angular Dropdown

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Lekmaby
DragonDara

Top Feedback

2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

ngx-treeview Build Status npm version

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

Dependencies

This component is currently supporting Bootstrap 4. If you are using Bootstrap 4 alpha 6, please downgrade to the older version 1.0.10.

You can customize CSS yourself to break down dependencies to Bootstrap.

Features

  • Unlimited tree level
  • State: disabled / collapse, expand
  • Filtering
  • Internationalization (i18n) support
  • Template
  • Checkbox with tri-state

Demo

https://leovo2708.github.io/ngx-treeview/

Installation

After install the above dependencies, install ngx-treeview via:

npm install ngx-treeview --save

Once installed you need to import our main module in your application module:

import { TreeviewModule } from 'ngx-treeview';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
  imports: [TreeviewModule.forRoot(), ...],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Usage

Treeview:

<ngx-treeview
  [config]="config"
  [items]="items"
  (selectedChange)="onSelectedChange($event)"
  (filterChange)="onFilterChange($event)"
>
</ngx-treeview>

Treeview with dropdown:

<ngx-dropdown-treeview
  [buttonClass]="buttonClass"
  [config]="config"
  [items]="items"
  (selectedChange)="onSelectedChange($event)"
  (filterChange)="onFilterChange($event)"
>
</ngx-dropdown-treeview>

config is optional. This is the default configuration:

{
   hasAllCheckBox: true,
   hasFilter: false,
   hasCollapseExpand: false,
   decoupleChildFromParent: false,
   maxHeight: 500
}

You can change default configuration easily because TreeviewConfig is injectable.

Pipe ngxTreeview:

To map your JSON objects to TreeItem objects.

<ngx-dropdown-treeview
  [config]="config"
  [items]="items | ngxTreeview:'textField'"
  (selectedChange)="onSelectedChange($event)"
>
</ngx-dropdown-treeview>

Create a TreeviewItem:

const itCategory = new TreeviewItem({
  text: "IT",
  value: 9,
  children: [
    {
      text: "Programming",
      value: 91,
      children: [
        {
          text: "Frontend",
          value: 911,
          children: [
            { text: "Angular 1", value: 9111 },
            { text: "Angular 2", value: 9112 },
            { text: "ReactJS", value: 9113 },
          ],
        },
        {
          text: "Backend",
          value: 912,
          children: [
            { text: "C#", value: 9121 },
            { text: "Java", value: 9122 },
            { text: "Python", value: 9123, checked: false },
          ],
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      text: "Networking",
      value: 92,
      children: [
        { text: "Internet", value: 921 },
        { text: "Security", value: 922 },
      ],
    },
  ],
});

You can pass the second paramater 'autoCorrectChecked' with value=true (default is false) in constructor of TreeviewItem to correct checked value of it and all of its descendants. In some cases, you need to push or pop children flexibly, checked of parent may be not correct. Then you need to call function correctChecked() to help to correct from root to its descendants.

const vegetableCategory = new TreeviewItem({
  text: "Vegetable",
  value: 2,
  children: [
    { text: "Salad", value: 21 },
    { text: "Potato", value: 22 },
  ],
});
vegetableCategory.children.push(
  new TreeviewItem({ text: "Mushroom", value: 23, checked: false })
);
vegetableCategory.correctChecked(); // need this to make 'Vegetable' node to change checked value from true to false

TreeviewEventParser:

Extract data from list of checked TreeviewItem and send it in parameter of event selectedChange. Some built-in TreeviewEventParser:

  • DefaultTreeviewEventParser: return values of checked items.
  • DownlineTreeviewEventParser: return list of checked items in orginal order with their ancestors.
  • OrderDownlineTreeviewEventParser: return list of checked items in checked order with their ancestors. Note that: value of a leaf must be different from value of other leaves.

Templating:

See example 4 & 5.

Contributing

I am very appreciate for your ideas, proposals and found bugs which you can leave in github issues. Thanks in advance!

100
AlexRussia, SPb1 Rating1 Review
Web Developer
December 14, 2020
Slow
Buggy
Abandoned

Slow on large datasets. No lazy load children functionality. 98 opened issues since 2019 without answers.

1
verlil
DragonDara5 Ratings1 Review
September 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Hello Leo Vo, You really did a great job by creating this amazing, easy-to-use and understandable library for tree view. I like all the features. Nevertheless, It would be excellent if you add the icons for each level (item), because I didn't find out any mentions the icons. Regards, Darkhan

0
verlil1 Rating0 Reviews
January 22, 2021
Slow

