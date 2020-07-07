An Angular treeview component with checkbox

Dependencies

This component is currently supporting Bootstrap 4. If you are using Bootstrap 4 alpha 6, please downgrade to the older version 1.0.10.

You can customize CSS yourself to break down dependencies to Bootstrap.

Features

Unlimited tree level

State: disabled / collapse, expand

Filtering

Internationalization (i18n) support

Template

Checkbox with tri-state

Demo

https://leovo2708.github.io/ngx-treeview/

Installation

After install the above dependencies, install ngx-treeview via:

npm install ngx-treeview --save

Once installed you need to import our main module in your application module:

import { TreeviewModule } from 'ngx-treeview' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent, ...], imports : [TreeviewModule.forRoot(), ...], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

< ngx-treeview [ config ]= "config" [ items ]= "items" ( selectedChange )= "onSelectedChange($event)" ( filterChange )= "onFilterChange($event)" > </ ngx-treeview >

Treeview with dropdown:

< ngx-dropdown-treeview [ buttonClass ]= "buttonClass" [ config ]= "config" [ items ]= "items" ( selectedChange )= "onSelectedChange($event)" ( filterChange )= "onFilterChange($event)" > </ ngx-dropdown-treeview >

config is optional. This is the default configuration:

{ hasAllCheckBox : true , hasFilter : false , hasCollapseExpand : false , decoupleChildFromParent : false , maxHeight : 500 }

You can change default configuration easily because TreeviewConfig is injectable.

Pipe ngxTreeview :

To map your JSON objects to TreeItem objects.

< ngx-dropdown-treeview [ config ]= "config" [ items ]= "items | ngxTreeview:'textField'" ( selectedChange )= "onSelectedChange($event)" > </ ngx-dropdown-treeview >

Create a TreeviewItem:

const itCategory = new TreeviewItem({ text : "IT" , value : 9 , children : [ { text : "Programming" , value : 91 , children : [ { text : "Frontend" , value : 911 , children : [ { text : "Angular 1" , value : 9111 }, { text : "Angular 2" , value : 9112 }, { text : "ReactJS" , value : 9113 }, ], }, { text : "Backend" , value : 912 , children : [ { text : "C#" , value : 9121 }, { text : "Java" , value : 9122 }, { text : "Python" , value : 9123 , checked : false }, ], }, ], }, { text : "Networking" , value : 92 , children : [ { text : "Internet" , value : 921 }, { text : "Security" , value : 922 }, ], }, ], });

You can pass the second paramater 'autoCorrectChecked' with value=true (default is false) in constructor of TreeviewItem to correct checked value of it and all of its descendants. In some cases, you need to push or pop children flexibly, checked of parent may be not correct. Then you need to call function correctChecked() to help to correct from root to its descendants.

const vegetableCategory = new TreeviewItem({ text : "Vegetable" , value : 2 , children : [ { text : "Salad" , value : 21 }, { text : "Potato" , value : 22 }, ], }); vegetableCategory.children.push( new TreeviewItem({ text : "Mushroom" , value : 23 , checked : false }) ); vegetableCategory.correctChecked();

Extract data from list of checked TreeviewItem and send it in parameter of event selectedChange. Some built-in TreeviewEventParser:

DefaultTreeviewEventParser: return values of checked items.

DownlineTreeviewEventParser: return list of checked items in orginal order with their ancestors.

OrderDownlineTreeviewEventParser: return list of checked items in checked order with their ancestors. Note that: value of a leaf must be different from value of other leaves.

See example 4 & 5.

Contributing

I am very appreciate for your ideas, proposals and found bugs which you can leave in github issues. Thanks in advance!