This is how to install the components:
npm install ngx-tree-select
or
yarn add ngx-tree-select
And on your application module:
import {NgxTreeSelectModule} from 'ngx-tree-select';
@NgModule({
declarations: [ ...],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
....,
NgxTreeSelectModule.forRoot({
allowFilter: true,
filterPlaceholder: 'Type your filter here...',
maxVisibleItemCount: 5,
idField: 'id',
textField: 'name',
childrenField: 'children',
allowParentSelection: true
})
],
})
export class AppModule { }
See below for SystemJs / UMD installation.
When you call
NgxTreeSelectModule.forRoot you must pass default options. This options can be empty object "{}" or you can add one or more settings :
We will need to add first a version of Font Awesome to our page, for example:
<link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Then we can use the Tree Select like this:
<form novalidate>
<tree-select name="simpleSelect"
[items]="items"
childrenField="children"
[(ngModel)]="simpleSelected"
required=true
#simpleSelect="ngModel"
[filterPlaceholder]="FilterPlaceholder"
[allowFilter]="ShowFilter"
[disabled]="Disabled"
[allowParentSelection]="AllowParentSelection"
expandMode="all"></tree-select>
<div *ngIf="simpleSelect.errors && (simpleSelect.dirty || simpleSelect.touched)" class="alert alert-danger">
<div [hidden]="!simpleSelect.errors.required">Simple select is required</div>
</div>
</form>
<form novalidate>
<tree-select name="multipleSelect"
[items]="items"
childrenField="children"
[multiple]="true"
[(ngModel)]="multipleSelected"
filterPlaceholder="Type item filter..."
required=true
minlength="2"
maxlength="4"
[allowParentSelection]="AllowParentSelection"
#multipleSelect="ngModel"
[filterPlaceholder]="FilterPlaceholder"
[maxVisibleItemCount]="MaxDisplayed"
[allowFilter]="ShowFilter"
[disabled]="Disabled">
</tree-select>
<div *ngIf="multipleSelect.errors && (multipleSelect.dirty || multipleSelect.touched)" class="alert alert-danger">
<div [hidden]="!multipleSelect.errors.required">Multiple select is required</div>
<div [hidden]="!multipleSelect.errors.minlength">You must choose at least 2 items on Multiple select</div>
<div [hidden]="!multipleSelect.errors.maxlength">You must choose maximum 4 items on Multiple select</div>
</div>
When you place tree-select on HTML template you can define :
tree-select component use default options define when you call
NgxTreeSelectModule.forRoot except if you override it with attribute on HTML template.
This command will build and start the demo application:
npm start
First let's build the library using this command:
npm run lib:build
Then let's link it:
cd dist_package\ngx-tree-select
npm link
On another folder on the same machine where we have for example a running Angular CLI, we then do:
npm link ngx-tree-select
The tests can be executed with the following commands:
npm run test
npm run e2e
Make sure to add this to your
map configuration, if you need the module served from a CDN:
map: {
...
'ngx-tree-select': 'https://unpkg.com/ngx-tree-select@<version number>/ngx-tree-select.rollup.umd.min.js'
}
Otherwise if serving from
node_modulesdirectly:
map: {
...
'ngx-tree-select': 'node_modules/ngx-tree-select/bundles/ngx-tree-select.umd.min.js'
}
And in our packages property:
packages: {
...
'ngx-tree-select': {
main: 'index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
}
}