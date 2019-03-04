Angular 7 support tree with drag-and-drop sortable data tree. It`s fast and smart.

Installation

New ngx-tree-dnd with draggable/sortable tree data, easy for use.

To install library, run:

$ npm install ngx-tree-dnd --save

Import NgxTreeModule module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxTreeDndModule } from 'ngx-tree-dnd' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxTreeDndModule, LibraryModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once library is imported, you can use it`s components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

< h1 > {{title}} </ h1 > < lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' [ config ]= 'config' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

Styles

You need to import default styles for tree ( you can change them by rewrite classes )

"apps" : [ { "root" : "src" , "outDir" : "dist" , "assets" : [ "assets" , "favicon.ico" ], "index" : "index.html" , "main" : "main.ts" , "polyfills" : "polyfills.ts" , "test" : "test.ts" , "tsconfig" : "tsconfig.app.json" , "testTsconfig" : "tsconfig.spec.json" , "prefix" : "app" , "styles" : [ "styles.css" , "node_modules/ngx-tree-dnd/styles-tree-dnd.css" ], "scripts" : [], "environmentSource" : "environments/environment.ts" , "environments" : { "dev" : "environments/environment.ts" , "prod" : "environments/environment.prod.ts" } } ],

Demo

Demo with editor:

Run on stackblitz.com

Demo application:

Run on stackblitz.com

NGX-TREE-DND DOCS

With the development of the plug-in docs will be replenished. So do not forget update the packadge.

1.Set the base tree

Use [treeData] on ngx-tree-component BUT be careful!

The interface accepts only the following structure:

export interface TreeModel { name: string ; id: number ; options?: TreeItemOptions; childrens: TreeModel[]; } export interface TreeItemOptions { href?: string ; hidden?: boolean ; hideChildrens?: boolean ; draggable?: boolean ; position?: number ; edit?: boolean ; disabled?: boolean ; showDropChildZone?: boolean ; showActionButtons?: boolean ; showDeleteButton?: boolean ; showExpandButton?: boolean ; }

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

youTree = [ { name: 'first elem' , id: 1234567890 , childrens: [ { name: 'first child elem' , id: 0987654321 , childrens: [] } ] }, ];

You can trigger events by following code:

Trigger start of dragging element

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( ondragstart )= 'onDragStart($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onDragStart(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger if draggable element enter to drop zone.

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( ondragenter )= 'onDragEnter($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onDragEnter(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger if draggable element enter to drop zone.

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( ondragleave )= 'onDragLeave($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onDragLeave(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger end of drag event

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( ondragend )= 'onDragEnd($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onDragEnd(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger enter on drop zone

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onallowdrop )= 'onAllowDrop($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onAllowDrop(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger drop item action

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( ondrop )= 'onDrop($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onDrop(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger add new item action

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onadditem )= 'onAddItem($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onAddItem(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger start renaming item

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onStartRenameItem )= 'onStartRenameItem($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onStartRenameItem(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger finish renaming item after validation

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onStartRenameItem )= 'onFinishRenameItem($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onFinishRenameItem(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger start Deleting action item

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onStartDeleteItem )= 'onStartDelete($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onStartDelete(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger finish deleting action item

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onFinishDeleteItem )= 'onFinishDelete($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onFinishDelete(event) { console .log(event); }

Trigger cancel deleting action item

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' ( onCancelDeleteItem )= 'onCancelDelete($event)' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

onCancelDelete(event) { console .log(event); }

3. Config

You can enable/disable and set some elements on tree by write simple config:

example

in you template file:

< lib-ngx-tree-component [ treeData ]= 'youTree' [ config ]= 'config' > </ lib-ngx-tree-component >

in you component file:

config = { showActionButtons: true , showAddButtons: true , showRenameButtons: true , showDeleteButtons: true , showRootActionButtons: true , enableExpandButtons: true , enableDragging: true , rootTitle: 'Root' , validationText: 'Enter valid name' , minCharacterLength: 1 , setItemsAsLinks: false , setFontSize: 16 , setIconSize: 14 }

4. Items options

You can change items options by set 'options' key on item object.

example

in you component file:

youTree = [ { name: 'google.com' , id: 777 , options: { href: 'google.com' , hidden: 'false' , hideChildrens: false , draggable: true , position: 1 , disabled: false , showActionButtons: true , showDeleteButton: true , showExpandButton: true } childrens: [] } ];

5. Styles

You can rewrite all styles like you want. Here some for example:

.tree-child { } .tree-title { } .tree-content { } .tree-link { } .input-rename { } .tree-btn { } .add-btn { } .submit-btn { } .edit-btn { } .delete-btn { } .show-btn { } .hide-btn { }

Special thanks to the people who help to improve and maintain this repository:

njofce

Made with love by Zicrael(Yaroslav Kikot) ^^

License

MIT © Yaroslav Kikot