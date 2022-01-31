A loader for ngx-translate that loads translations using http.

Angular 6 example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader-sample

Angular 13 example: https://github.com/denniske/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader-demo

Get the complete changelog here: https://github.com/denniske/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader/releases

Installation

We assume that you already installed ngx-translate.

Now you need to install the npm module for MultiTranslateHttpLoader :

npm install ngx-translate-multi-http-loader --save

Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:

Angular @ngx-translate/core ngx-translate-multi-http-loader 13 14.x+ 7.x+ 6 10.x+ 1.x+

Usage

1. Setup the TranslateModule to use the MultiTranslateHttpLoader :

The MultiTranslateHttpLoader uses HttpClient to load translations, which means that you have to import the HttpClientModule from @angular/common/http before the TranslateModule :

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {HttpClientModule, HttpClient} from '@angular/common/http' ; import {TranslateModule, TranslateLoader} from '@ngx-translate/core' ; import {MultiTranslateHttpLoader} from "ngx-translate-multi-http-loader" ; import {AppComponent} from "./app" ; export function HttpLoaderFactory ( http: HttpClient ) { return new MultiTranslateHttpLoader(http, [ {prefix: "./assets/translate/core/" , suffix: ".json" }, {prefix: "./assets/translate/shared/" , suffix: ".json" }, ]); } ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, TranslateModule.forRoot({ loader: { provide: TranslateLoader, useFactory: HttpLoaderFactory, deps: [HttpClient] } }) ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

The MultiTranslateHttpLoader takes a list of translation file configurations. Each configuration has two optional parameters:

prefix: string = "/assets/translate/"

suffix: string = ".json"

By using those default parameters, it will load your translations files for the lang "en" from: /assets/translate/en.json .

You can change those in the HttpLoaderFactory method that we just defined. For example if you want to load the "en" translations from /assets/translate/core/en.json and /assets/translate/shared/en.json you would use:

export function HttpLoaderFactory ( http: HttpClient ) { return new MultiTranslateHttpLoader(http, [ {prefix: "./assets/translate/core/" , suffix: ".json" }, {prefix: "./assets/translate/shared/" , suffix: ".json" }, ]); }

For now this loader only support the json format.

The loader will merge all translation files from the server using deepmerge.