A loader for ngx-translate that loads translations using http.
Angular 6 example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader-sample
Angular 13 example: https://github.com/denniske/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader-demo
Get the complete changelog here: https://github.com/denniske/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader/releases
We assume that you already installed ngx-translate.
Now you need to install the npm module for
MultiTranslateHttpLoader:
npm install ngx-translate-multi-http-loader --save
Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:
|Angular
|@ngx-translate/core
|ngx-translate-multi-http-loader
|13
|14.x+
|7.x+
|6
|10.x+
|1.x+
TranslateModule to use the
MultiTranslateHttpLoader:
The
MultiTranslateHttpLoader uses HttpClient to load translations, which means that you have to import the HttpClientModule from
@angular/common/http before the
TranslateModule:
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {HttpClientModule, HttpClient} from '@angular/common/http';
import {TranslateModule, TranslateLoader} from '@ngx-translate/core';
import {MultiTranslateHttpLoader} from "ngx-translate-multi-http-loader";
import {AppComponent} from "./app";
// AoT requires an exported function for factories
export function HttpLoaderFactory(http: HttpClient) {
return new MultiTranslateHttpLoader(http, [
{prefix: "./assets/translate/core/", suffix: ".json"},
{prefix: "./assets/translate/shared/", suffix: ".json"},
]);
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
loader: {
provide: TranslateLoader,
useFactory: HttpLoaderFactory,
deps: [HttpClient]
}
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
The
MultiTranslateHttpLoader takes a list of translation file configurations. Each configuration has two optional parameters:
By using those default parameters, it will load your translations files for the lang "en" from:
/assets/translate/en.json.
You can change those in the
HttpLoaderFactory method that we just defined. For example if you want to load the "en" translations from
/assets/translate/core/en.json and
/assets/translate/shared/en.json you would use:
export function HttpLoaderFactory(http: HttpClient) {
return new MultiTranslateHttpLoader(http, [
{prefix: "./assets/translate/core/", suffix: ".json"},
{prefix: "./assets/translate/shared/", suffix: ".json"},
]);
}
For now this loader only support the json format.
The loader will merge all translation files from the server using deepmerge.