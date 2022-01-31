openbase logo
ntm

ngx-translate-multi-http-loader

by Dennis Keil
3.0.0 (see all)

A loader for ngx-translate that loads translations with http calls

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.7K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@ngx-translate/multi-http-loader npm version

A loader for ngx-translate that loads translations using http.

Angular 6 example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader-sample

Angular 13 example: https://github.com/denniske/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader-demo

Get the complete changelog here: https://github.com/denniske/ngx-translate-multi-http-loader/releases

Installation

We assume that you already installed ngx-translate.

Now you need to install the npm module for MultiTranslateHttpLoader:

npm install ngx-translate-multi-http-loader --save

Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:

Angular@ngx-translate/corengx-translate-multi-http-loader
1314.x+7.x+
610.x+1.x+

Usage

1. Setup the TranslateModule to use the MultiTranslateHttpLoader:

The MultiTranslateHttpLoader uses HttpClient to load translations, which means that you have to import the HttpClientModule from @angular/common/http before the TranslateModule:

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {HttpClientModule, HttpClient} from '@angular/common/http';
import {TranslateModule, TranslateLoader} from '@ngx-translate/core';
import {MultiTranslateHttpLoader} from "ngx-translate-multi-http-loader";
import {AppComponent} from "./app";

// AoT requires an exported function for factories
export function HttpLoaderFactory(http: HttpClient) {
    return new MultiTranslateHttpLoader(http, [
        {prefix: "./assets/translate/core/", suffix: ".json"},
        {prefix: "./assets/translate/shared/", suffix: ".json"},
    ]);
}

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        HttpClientModule,
        TranslateModule.forRoot({
            loader: {
                provide: TranslateLoader,
                useFactory: HttpLoaderFactory,
                deps: [HttpClient]
            }
        })
    ],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

The MultiTranslateHttpLoader takes a list of translation file configurations. Each configuration has two optional parameters:

  • prefix: string = "/assets/translate/"
  • suffix: string = ".json"

By using those default parameters, it will load your translations files for the lang "en" from: /assets/translate/en.json.

You can change those in the HttpLoaderFactory method that we just defined. For example if you want to load the "en" translations from /assets/translate/core/en.json and /assets/translate/shared/en.json you would use:

export function HttpLoaderFactory(http: HttpClient) {
    return new MultiTranslateHttpLoader(http, [
        {prefix: "./assets/translate/core/", suffix: ".json"},
        {prefix: "./assets/translate/shared/", suffix: ".json"},
    ]);
}

For now this loader only support the json format.

The loader will merge all translation files from the server using deepmerge.

