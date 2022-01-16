Compiler for ngx-translate that uses messageformat.js to compile translations using ICU syntax for handling pluralization and gender
Example App (StackBlitz)
This assumes that you've already installed ngx-translate.
Using
npm:
npm install ngx-translate-messageformat-compiler messageformat --save
... or if you use
yarn:
yarn add ngx-translate-messageformat-compiler messageformat
Something to be aware of if you deploy to strict production environments: Fundamentally, messageformat is a compiler that turns ICU MessageFormat input into JavaScript. This means it uses
new Function under the hood which necessicates allowing
unsafe-eval for the
script-src Content Security Policy (CSP).
This library currently supports Angular versions 13+ and ngx-translate versions 14+. (You can still use version 4.x, which supports Angular 6-13 and ngx-translate 10-13.) Check the documentation of @ngx-translate/core to know which of its versions to use, depending on your Angular version.
You need to configure
TranslateModule so it uses
TranslateMessageFormatCompiler as the compiler:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { TranslateCompiler, TranslateModule } from '@ngx-translate/core';
import { TranslateMessageFormatCompiler } from 'ngx-translate-messageformat-compiler';
import { AppComponent } from "./app";
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
compiler: {
provide: TranslateCompiler,
useClass: TranslateMessageFormatCompiler
}
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can override the values used when configuring MessageFormat by providing a configuration object for the
MESSAGE_FORMAT_CONFIG injection token. Here's the default:
{
biDiSupport: false,
disablePluralKeyChecks: false,
formatters: undefined,
locales: undefined,
strictNumberSign: false
}
By default, messageformat initializes all locales. It is recommended that you indicate which locales you will need, like this:
import { MESSAGE_FORMAT_CONFIG } from 'ngx-translate-messageformat-compiler';
@NgModule({
// ...
providers: [
{ provide: MESSAGE_FORMAT_CONFIG, useValue: { locales: ['ar', 'fr'] }}
]
})
The value for
locales is either a string or an array of strings. The first locale is used as the default locale by messageformat. More info here: https://messageformat.github.io/messageformat/MessageFormat
MessageFormat instances provide some methods to influence its behaviour, among them
addFormatters,
setBiDiSupport,
setStrictNumberSign and
disablePluralKeyChecks. Learn about their meaning here: https://messageformat.github.io/messageformat/MessageFormat
This is how you would enable bi-directional support and add a custom formatter, for example:
import { MESSAGE_FORMAT_CONFIG } from 'ngx-translate-messageformat-compiler';
@NgModule({
// ...
providers: [{
provide: MESSAGE_FORMAT_CONFIG,
useValue: {
biDiSupport: true,
formatters: { upcase: v => v.toUpperCase() }
}
}]
This library implements neither the syntax used for pluralization (et al) nor the "mechanics" for making translations work in your Angular app. The former is MessageFormat, the latter ngx-translate. Before you assume your problem is with ngx-translate-messageformat-compiler, please consult these ressources:
Here's two important differences to ngx-translate's default syntax when using MessageFormat:
'Hello {name.first} {name.last}' won't work.
Hello {name}
This library also exports
TranslateMessageFormatDebugCompiler, which you can use as a drop-in replacement for the regular
TranslateMessageFormatCompiler.
The debug compiler will log to the console whenever a translation string is compiled to an interpolation function, and whenever such a function is called (with interpolation parameters) to compute the final translated string.
The logs may help you figuring out which translation produces an error and the timing of when the individual steps happen.
Here's an example to get you started:
{
"things": "There {count, plural, =0{is} one{is} other{are}} {count, plural, =0{} one{a} other{several}} {count, plural, =0{nothing} one{thing} other{things}}",
"people": "{gender, select, male{He is} female{She is} other{They are}} {how}"
}
<ul>
<li translate [translateParams]="{ count: 0 }">things</li>
<li translate [translateParams]="{ count: 1 }">things</li>
<li>{{'things' | translate:"{ count: 2 }"}}</li>
</ul>
<ul>
<li translate [translateParams]="{ gender: 'female', how: 'influential' }">people</li>
<li translate [translateParams]="{ gender: 'male', how: 'funny' }">people</li>
<li>{{'people' | translate:"{ how: 'affectionate' }"}}</li>
</ul>
Note that this illustrates using both the directives and the pipe provided by ngx-translate. You don't have to mix them, obviously.
- There is nothing
- There is a thing
- There are several things
- She is influential
- He is funny
- They are affectionate
If you're here, you probably know what you're looking for. If you do wonder what this is, here's a brief explanation.
ICU Message Format is a standardized syntax for dealing with the translation of user-visible strings into various languages that may have different requirements for the correct declension of words (e.g. according to number, gender, case) - or to simplify: pluralization.
Messageformat.js is a compliant implementation for Javascript.
Back in AngularJS, angular-translate, formerly by @PascalPrecht, provided support for ICU syntax using messageformat.js. This compiler "plugin" adds the same rich pluralization support to the excellent ngx-translate for Angular (2+). Thanks to @ocombe for his work and his supporting pluggable compilers in the core. Thanks also to @PascalPrecht for suggesting a contribution when I talked to him about this at Jazoon.