Simple tools for check ngx-translate keys in whole app which use regexp and AST (beta).
There are a lot of translation [
ngx-translate][ngx-translate] keys in the whole app.
This repository contains a proposal to check all translation keys in the whole app
which should exist in all languages files.
npm install ngx-translate-lint -g
BETA:
npm install ngx-translate-lint @angular/core @angular/compiler @angular/compiler-cli -g
The source code are available for download at [GitHub Releases][github-release-url] and [GitHub pages][github-pages-url] as well.
Usage: ngx-translate-lint [options]
Simple CLI tools for check `ngx-translate` keys in app
Options:
-p, --project [glob] (required)
The path to project folder
Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path>
(default: "./src/app/**/*.{html,ts}")
-l, --languages [glob] (required)
The path to languages folder
Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path>
(default: "./src/assets/i18n/*.json")
-v, --views [enum]
Described how to handle the error of missing keys on view
Possible Values: <disable|warning|error>
(default: "error")
-z, --zombies [enum]
Described how to handle the error of zombies keys
Possible Values: <disable|warning|error>
(default: "warning")
-i, --ignore [glob]
Ignore projects and languages files
Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path>
-m, --misprint [enum]
Try to find matches with misprint keys on views and languages keys.
Possible Values: <disable|warning|error>
-mc, --misprintCoefficient [number]
Coefficient for misprint option can be from 0 to 1.0.
(default: "0.9")
-c, --config [path]
Path to the config file.
--maxWarning [number]
Max count of warnings in all files. If this value more that count of warnings, then an error is return
Possible Values: <number>
(default: "0")
-h, --help output usage information
Examples:
$ npx ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -l ./src/assets/i18n/*.json
$ ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -l ./src/assets/i18n/*.json
$ ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -z disable -v error
NOTE: For
projectand
languagesoptions need to include file types like on the example. WARNING!:
BETAflag working only with angular 11 and higher!
Default Config is:
{
"rules": {
"keysOnViews": "error",
"zombieKeys": "warning",
"misprint": "warning",
"maxWarning": "0",
"misprintCoefficient": "0.9",
"ignoredKeys": [ "IGNORED.KEY.(.*)" ], // can be string or RegExp
"ignoredMisprintKeys": [],
"ast": {
"isNgsTranslateImported": "error"
}
},
"tsconfig": "./",
"project": "./src/app/**/*.{html,ts}",
"languages": "./src/assets/i18n/*.json"
}
The CLI process may exit with the following codes:
0: Linting succeeded without errors (warnings may have occurred)
1: Linting failed with one or more rule violations with severity error
2: An invalid command line argument or combination thereof was used
import { NgxTranslateLint, IRulesConfig, ResultCliModel, ErrorTypes, LanguagesModel} from 'ngx-translate-lint';
const viewsPath: string = './src/app/**/*.{html,ts}';
const languagesPath: string = './src/assets/i18n/*.json';
const ignoredLanguagesPath: string = "./src/assets/i18n/ru.json, ./src/assets/i18n/ru-RU.json";
const ruleConfig: IRulesConfig = {
keysOnViews: ErrorTypes.error,
zombieKeys: ErrorTypes.warning,
misprint: ErrorTypes.warning,
maxWarning: 0,
misprintCoefficient: 0.9,
ignoredKeys: [ 'EXAMPLE.KEY', 'IGNORED.KEY.(.*)' ], // can be string or RegExp
ignoredMisprintKeys: []
};
const ngxTranslateLint = new NgxTranslateLint(viewsPath, languagesPath, ignoredLanguagesPath, ruleConfig)
const resultLint: ResultCliModel = ngxTranslateLint.lint(); // Run Lint
const languages: LanguagesModel[] = ngxTranslateLint.getLanguages() // Get Languages with all keys and views
If you have error
Can't resolve 'fs' in .... Please add next setting to you project:
angular.webpack.json)
config.externals = {
...config.externals,
"fs": 'require("fs")',
"path": 'require("path")'
};
{
"skipLibCheck": true
}
## Contribute
You may contribute in several ways like requesting new features,
adding tests, fixing bugs, improving documentation or examples.
Please check our [contributing guidelines][contributing].
## Used By
Here can be your extensions:
- [ngx-translate-editor](https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-editor) - Simple GUI for CRUD translate keys of ngx-translate, which included ngx-translate-lint
- [121 Platform](https://github.com/global-121/121-platform) - 121 is an open source platform for Cash based Aid built with Digital Identity & Local/Global Financial service partners.
## License
[MIT][license-url]
