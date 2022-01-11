Simple tools for check ngx-translate keys in whole app which use regexp and AST (beta).

Table of Contents

Background

There are a lot of translation [ ngx-translate ][ngx-translate] keys in the whole app. This repository contains a proposal to check all translation keys in the whole app which should exist in all languages files.

Installation

NPM

npm install ngx-translate-lint -g BETA: npm install ngx-translate-lint @angular/core @angular/compiler @angular/compiler-cli -g

GitHub

The source code are available for download at [GitHub Releases][github-release-url] and [GitHub pages][github-pages-url] as well.

Usage

CLI

Usage: ngx-translate-lint [options] Simple CLI tools for check `ngx-translate` keys in app Options: -p, --project [glob] (required) The path to project folder Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path> (default: "./src/app/**/*.{html,ts}") -l, --languages [glob] (required) The path to languages folder Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path> (default: "./src/assets/i18n/*.json") -v, --views [enum] Described how to handle the error of missing keys on view Possible Values: <disable|warning|error> (default: "error") -z, --zombies [enum] Described how to handle the error of zombies keys Possible Values: <disable|warning|error> (default: "warning") -i, --ignore [glob] Ignore projects and languages files Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path> -m, --misprint [enum] Try to find matches with misprint keys on views and languages keys. Possible Values: <disable|warning|error> -mc, --misprintCoefficient [number] Coefficient for misprint option can be from 0 to 1.0. (default: "0.9") -c, --config [path] Path to the config file. --maxWarning [number] Max count of warnings in all files. If this value more that count of warnings, then an error is return Possible Values: <number> (default: "0") -h, --help output usage information Examples: $ npx ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -l ./src/assets/i18n/*.json $ ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -l ./src/assets/i18n/*.json $ ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -z disable -v error

NOTE: For project and languages options need to include file types like on the example. WARNING!: BETA flag working only with angular 11 and higher!

Default Config is:

{ "rules" : { "keysOnViews" : "error" , "zombieKeys" : "warning" , "misprint" : "warning" , "maxWarning" : "0" , "misprintCoefficient" : "0.9" , "ignoredKeys" : [ "IGNORED.KEY.(.*)" ], "ignoredMisprintKeys" : [], "ast" : { "isNgsTranslateImported" : "error" } }, "tsconfig" : "./" , "project" : "./src/app/**/*.{html,ts}" , "languages" : "./src/assets/i18n/*.json" }

Exit Codes

The CLI process may exit with the following codes:

0 : Linting succeeded without errors (warnings may have occurred)

TypeScript

import { NgxTranslateLint, IRulesConfig, ResultCliModel, ErrorTypes, LanguagesModel} from 'ngx-translate-lint' ; const viewsPath: string = './src/app/**/*.{html,ts}' ; const languagesPath: string = './src/assets/i18n/*.json' ; const ignoredLanguagesPath: string = "./src/assets/i18n/ru.json, ./src/assets/i18n/ru-RU.json" ; const ruleConfig: IRulesConfig = { keysOnViews: ErrorTypes.error, zombieKeys: ErrorTypes.warning, misprint: ErrorTypes.warning, maxWarning: 0 , misprintCoefficient: 0.9 , ignoredKeys: [ 'EXAMPLE.KEY' , 'IGNORED.KEY.(.*)' ], ignoredMisprintKeys: [] }; const ngxTranslateLint = new NgxTranslateLint(viewsPath, languagesPath, ignoredLanguagesPath, ruleConfig) const resultLint: ResultCliModel = ngxTranslateLint.lint(); const languages: LanguagesModel[] = ngxTranslateLint.getLanguages()

If you have error Can't resolve 'fs' in ... . Please add next setting to you project:

webpack.js: ( angular.webpack.json )

config.externals = { ...config.externals, "fs" : 'require("fs")' , "path" : 'require("path")' };

tsconfig.json { "skipLibCheck" : true }