ntl

ngx-translate-lint

by Roman
1.14.1 (see all)

Simple CLI tools for check `ngx-translate` keys

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

1.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-translate-lint

Simple tools for check ngx-translate keys in whole app which use regexp and AST (beta).

Build Master semantic npm download npm

Table of Contents

Background

There are a lot of translation [ngx-translate][ngx-translate] keys in the whole app. This repository contains a proposal to check all translation keys in the whole app which should exist in all languages files.

Installation

NPM

npm install ngx-translate-lint -g

BETA:

npm install ngx-translate-lint @angular/core @angular/compiler @angular/compiler-cli -g

GitHub

The source code are available for download at [GitHub Releases][github-release-url] and [GitHub pages][github-pages-url] as well.

Usage

CLI


Usage: ngx-translate-lint [options]

Simple CLI tools for check `ngx-translate` keys in app

Options:
  -p,  --project [glob] (required)
          The path to project folder
          Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path>
          (default: "./src/app/**/*.{html,ts}")
  -l,  --languages [glob] (required)
          The path to languages folder
          Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path>
          (default: "./src/assets/i18n/*.json")
  -v,  --views [enum]
          Described how to handle the error of missing keys on view
          Possible Values: <disable|warning|error>
          (default: "error")
  -z,  --zombies [enum]
          Described how to handle the error of zombies keys
          Possible Values: <disable|warning|error>
          (default: "warning")
  -i,  --ignore [glob]
          Ignore projects and languages files
          Possible Values: <relative path|absolute path>
  -m,  --misprint [enum]
          Try to find matches with misprint keys on views and languages keys.
          Possible Values: <disable|warning|error>
  -mc, --misprintCoefficient [number]
          Coefficient for misprint option can be from 0 to 1.0.
           (default: "0.9")
  -c, --config [path]
          Path to the config file.
  --maxWarning [number]
           Max count of warnings in all files. If this value more that count of warnings, then an error is return
           Possible Values: <number>
           (default: "0")


  -h, --help  output usage information


Examples:

    $ npx ngx-translate-lint  -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -l ./src/assets/i18n/*.json
    $ ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -l ./src/assets/i18n/*.json
    $ ngx-translate-lint -p ./src/app/**/*.{html,ts} -z disable -v error

NOTE: For project and languages options need to include file types like on the example. WARNING!: BETA flag working only with angular 11 and higher!

Default Config is:

{
    "rules": {
        "keysOnViews": "error",
        "zombieKeys": "warning",
        "misprint": "warning",
        "maxWarning": "0",
        "misprintCoefficient": "0.9",
        "ignoredKeys": [ "IGNORED.KEY.(.*)" ], // can be string or RegExp
        "ignoredMisprintKeys": [],
        "ast": {
          "isNgsTranslateImported": "error"
        }
    },
    "tsconfig": "./",
    "project": "./src/app/**/*.{html,ts}",
    "languages": "./src/assets/i18n/*.json"
}

Exit Codes

The CLI process may exit with the following codes:

  • 0: Linting succeeded without errors (warnings may have occurred)
  • 1: Linting failed with one or more rule violations with severity error
  • 2: An invalid command line argument or combination thereof was used

TypeScript

import { NgxTranslateLint, IRulesConfig, ResultCliModel, ErrorTypes, LanguagesModel} from 'ngx-translate-lint';

const viewsPath: string = './src/app/**/*.{html,ts}';
const languagesPath: string = './src/assets/i18n/*.json';
const ignoredLanguagesPath: string = "./src/assets/i18n/ru.json, ./src/assets/i18n/ru-RU.json";
const ruleConfig: IRulesConfig = {
        keysOnViews: ErrorTypes.error,
        zombieKeys: ErrorTypes.warning,
        misprint: ErrorTypes.warning,
        maxWarning: 0,
        misprintCoefficient: 0.9,
        ignoredKeys: [ 'EXAMPLE.KEY', 'IGNORED.KEY.(.*)' ], // can be string or RegExp
        ignoredMisprintKeys: []
};

const ngxTranslateLint = new NgxTranslateLint(viewsPath, languagesPath, ignoredLanguagesPath, ruleConfig)
const resultLint: ResultCliModel = ngxTranslateLint.lint(); // Run Lint
const languages: LanguagesModel[] = ngxTranslateLint.getLanguages()  // Get Languages with all keys and views

NOTE!

If you have error Can't resolve 'fs' in .... Please add next setting to you project:

  • webpack.js: (angular.webpack.json)
config.externals = {
    ...config.externals,
    "fs": 'require("fs")',
    "path": 'require("path")'
};
  • tsconfig.json
    {
   "skipLibCheck": true
}


## Contribute

You may contribute in several ways like requesting new features,
adding tests, fixing bugs, improving documentation or examples.
Please check our [contributing guidelines][contributing].

## Used By

Here can be your extensions:

- [ngx-translate-editor](https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-editor) - Simple GUI for CRUD translate keys of ngx-translate, which included ngx-translate-lint
- [121 Platform](https://github.com/global-121/121-platform) - 121 is an open source platform for Cash based Aid built with Digital Identity & Local/Global Financial service partners.

## License

[MIT][license-url]

[ngx-translate]: https://github.com/ngx-translate/core
[travis-shield]: https://img.shields.io/travis/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint/master.svg
[travis-url]: https://travis-ci.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint/branches
[semantic-shield]: https://img.shields.io/badge/%20%20%F0%9F%93%A6%F0%9F%9A%80-semantic--release-e10079.svg
[semantic-url]: https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release
[npm-shield]: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint.svg
[npm-url]: https://www.npmjs.com/package/ngx-translate-lint
[npm]: https://www.npmjs.com
[node-js]: https://nodejs.org
[github-shield]: https://img.shields.io/github/release/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint.svg?label=github
[github-url]: https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint
[github-release-url]: https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint/releases
[github-pages-url]: https://svoboda-rabstvo.github.io/ngx-translate-lint/
[schema-url]: http://json-schema.org/
[web-url]: https://schema.linterhub.com
[doc-url]: https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint/blob/develop/doc
[license-url]: https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint/blob/develop/LICENSE.md
[meta-url]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_software_package_management_systems#Meta_package_managers
[contributing]: https://github.com/svoboda-rabstvo/ngx-translate-lint/blob/develop/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md

