Based on and extension of ngx-translate. This is basically a simplified version of localize-router. If you are already using localize-router you don't need this extension. This extension is aimed only to facilitate language cache with ngx-translate.

Angular version Integration branch Library version 8 and below angular1-8 ^0.0.0 9 master ^9.0.0

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-translate-cache --save

Usage

import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core' ; import { TranslateCacheModule, TranslateCacheSettings, TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache' ; ({ imports: [ TranslateModule.forRoot(), TranslateCacheModule.forRoot({ cacheService: { provide: TranslateCacheService, useFactory: ( translateService, translateCacheSettings ) => { return new TranslateCacheService(translateService, translateCacheSettings) }, deps: [ TranslateService, TranslateCacheSettings ] } }) ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

AoT

If you are using AoT AoT compilation or Ionic, you must use an exported function instead of an inline function.

import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core' ; import { TranslateCacheModule, TranslateCacheSettings, TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache' ; export function TranslateCacheFactory ( translateService, translateCacheSettings ) { return new TranslateCacheService(translateService, translateCacheSettings); } ({ imports: [ TranslateModule.forRoot(), TranslateCacheModule.forRoot({ cacheService: { provide: TranslateCacheService, useFactory: TranslateCacheFactory, deps: [ TranslateService, TranslateCacheSettings ] } }) ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

Initializing

To initialize ngx-translate you usually do

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div>{{ 'HELLO' | translate }}</div> ` }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( translateService: TranslateService ) { translateService.setDefaultLang( 'en' ); translateService.use( 'en' ); } }

To initialize ngx-translate with ngx-translate-cache

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core' ; import { TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div>{{ 'HELLO' | translate }}</div> ` }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( translateService: TranslateService, translateCacheService: TranslateCacheService ) { translateService.setDefaultLang( 'en' ); translateCacheService.init(); } }

init method will subscribe to translateService.onLangChange event and update the cached language accordingly.

It also instruct ngx-translate to use the previous cached language if defined, or the browser current language if defined.

The order of precedence is as described below:

1. Cached language . 2. Current language of the browser. 3. Default language ( language used as a fallback for *ngx-translate*).

You can also define the cache mechanism used ( LocalStorage or Cookie ), key used to store cached value and cookie duration (defined in hours).

import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core' ; import { TranslateCacheModule, TranslateCacheSettings, TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache' ; ({ imports: [ TranslateModule.forRoot(), TranslateCacheModule.forRoot({ cacheService: { provide: TranslateCacheService, useFactory: ( translateService, translateCacheSettings ) => { return new TranslateCacheService(translateService, translateCacheSettings) }, deps: [ TranslateService, TranslateCacheSettings ] }, cacheName: 'mylang' , cacheMechanism: 'Cookie' , cookieExpiry: 1 , cookieAttributes: 'SameSite=Strict; Secure' }) ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

License

MIT © Jaime