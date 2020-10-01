Based on and extension of ngx-translate. This is basically a simplified version of localize-router. If you are already using localize-router you don't need this extension. This extension is aimed only to facilitate language cache with ngx-translate.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-translate-cache --save
import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core';
import { TranslateCacheModule, TranslateCacheSettings, TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache';
@NgModule({
imports: [
TranslateModule.forRoot(),
TranslateCacheModule.forRoot({
cacheService: {
provide: TranslateCacheService,
useFactory: (translateService, translateCacheSettings) => {
return new TranslateCacheService(translateService, translateCacheSettings)
},
deps: [ TranslateService, TranslateCacheSettings ]
}
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
If you are using AoT AoT compilation or Ionic, you must use an exported function instead of an inline function.
import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core';
import { TranslateCacheModule, TranslateCacheSettings, TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache';
export function TranslateCacheFactory(translateService, translateCacheSettings) {
return new TranslateCacheService(translateService, translateCacheSettings);
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
TranslateModule.forRoot(),
TranslateCacheModule.forRoot({
cacheService: {
provide: TranslateCacheService,
useFactory: TranslateCacheFactory,
deps: [ TranslateService, TranslateCacheSettings ]
}
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
To initialize ngx-translate you usually do
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div>{{ 'HELLO' | translate }}</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(translateService: TranslateService) {
translateService.setDefaultLang('en');
translateService.use('en');
}
}
To initialize ngx-translate with ngx-translate-cache
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core';
import { TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div>{{ 'HELLO' | translate }}</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(translateService: TranslateService,
translateCacheService: TranslateCacheService) {
translateService.setDefaultLang('en');
translateCacheService.init();
}
}
init method will subscribe to
translateService.onLangChange event and update the cached language accordingly.
It also instruct ngx-translate to use the previous cached language if defined, or the browser current language if defined.
The order of precedence is as described below:
1. Cached language.
2. Current language of the browser.
3. Default language (language used as a fallback for *ngx-translate*).
You can also define the cache mechanism used (
LocalStorage or
Cookie), key used to store cached value and
cookie duration (defined in hours).
import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngx-translate/core';
import { TranslateCacheModule, TranslateCacheSettings, TranslateCacheService } from 'ngx-translate-cache';
@NgModule({
imports: [
TranslateModule.forRoot(),
TranslateCacheModule.forRoot({
cacheService: {
provide: TranslateCacheService,
useFactory: (translateService, translateCacheSettings) => {
return new TranslateCacheService(translateService, translateCacheSettings)
},
deps: [ TranslateService, TranslateCacheSettings ]
},
cacheName: 'mylang', // default value is 'lang'.
cacheMechanism: 'Cookie', // default value is 'LocalStorage'.
cookieExpiry: 1, // default value is 720, a month. Set to a negative value and the cookie becomes a session cookie.
cookieAttributes: 'SameSite=Strict; Secure' // no default, optional specification of additional attributes.
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
