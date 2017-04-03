This repository is for demonstration purposes of how it can be implemented in Angular and is not maintaned. Please fork and maintain your own version of this repository.

Simple tooltip control for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. Does not depend of jquery. If you want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.

Installation

Install npm module: npm install ngx-tooltip --save If you are using system.js you may want to add this into map and package config: { "map" : { "ngx-tooltip" : "node_modules/ngx-tooltip" }, "packages" : { "ngx-tooltip" : { "main" : "index.js" , "defaultExtension" : "js" } } }

Usage

Example of simple usage:

< span tooltip = "content to be shown in the tooltip" [ tooltipDisabled ]= "false" [ tooltipAnimation ]= "true" tooltipPlacement = "top" > element on which this tooltip is applied. </ span >

Example of usage with dynamic html content:

< tooltip-content # myTooltip [ animation ]= "true" placement = "left" > < b > Very </ b > < span style = "color: #C21F39" > Dynamic </ span > < span style = "color: #00b3ee" > Reusable </ span > < b > < i > < span style = "color: #ffc520" > Tooltip With </ span > </ i > </ b > < small > Html support </ small > . </ tooltip-content > < button [ tooltip ]= "myTooltip" > element on which this tooltip is applied. </ button >

<span tooltip> : tooltip="string" The message to be shown in the tooltip. [tooltipDisabled]="true|false" Indicates if tooltip should be disabled. If tooltip is disabled then it will not be shown. Default is false [tooltipAnimation]="true|false" Indicates if all tooltip should be shown with animation or not. Default is true . tooltipPlacement="top|bottom|left|right" Indicates where the tooltip should be placed. Default is "bottom" .

: <tooltip-content> : [animation]="true|false" Indicates if all tooltip should be shown with animation or not. Default is true . placement="top|bottom|left|right" Indicates where the tooltip should be placed. Default is "bottom" .

:

Sample

import {Component} from "@angular/core" ; import {TooltipModule} from "ngx-tooltip" ; ({ selector: "app" , template: ` <div class="container"> <!-- regular tooltip --> <p> It is a long established <span tooltip="Hello fact!"><b>fact</b></span> that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout. The point of using Lorem Ipsum is that it has a more-or-less normal distribution of letters, as opposed to using 'Content here, content here', making it look like readable English. <span tooltip="many, but not all" tooltipPlacement="left"><b>Many desktop</b></span> publishing packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for 'lorem ipsum' will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. <span tooltip="various, but not all" tooltipPlacement="right"><b>Various versions</b></span> have evolved over the years, sometimes by accident, <span tooltip="another hint" tooltipPlacement="top"><b>sometimes on purpose</b></span> (injected humour and the like) </p> <!-- tooltip with dynamic html content --> <div> <tooltip-content #myTooltip> <b>Very</b> <span style="color: #C21F39">Dynamic</span> <span style="color: #00b3ee">Reusable</span> <b><i><span style="color: #ffc520">Tooltip With</span></i></b> <small>Html support</small>. </tooltip-content> <button [tooltip]="myTooltip">hover this button to see a tooltip</button> </div> </div> ` }) export class App { } ({ imports: [ TooltipModule ], declarations: [ App ], bootstrap: [ App ] }) export class AppModule { }

Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.